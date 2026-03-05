Scotch enjoys a distinctive air of sophistication other whiskeys don’t quite have. Part of this may be due to the spirit’s representation in movies and television, where a fine bottle of Scotch can be a quick and easy way to convey a character’s taste for the finer things in life. Yet even if the liquid tendencies of fictitious ballers weren’t a thing, Scotch’s combination of history, complexity, and sense of place gives it sufficient elevated status.

This refinement is probably why the barley-based brown spirit quickly comes to mind when people talk about breaking out “the good stuff” for special occasions. More often than not, “the good stuff” also tends to be “the pricey stuff.” But for life’s unique moments, splurging a bit is more than justified.

Buying these bottles comes with a slight dose of risk. After all, a Scotch’s price point does not guarantee its enjoyment. This can make buying an expensive bottle an intimidating process. The best way to make this task a little less daunting is to field opinions of those in the know. That’s why we asked 11 bartenders to select their most splurge-worthy Scotches. Here’s what they had to say.

The Scotch whiskies worth the splurge, according to bartenders:

Glenmorangie Lasanta Sherry Cask 15 Year

Glenmorangie Nectar D’Or 16 Year

Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Year

The Macallan 18 Year Sherry Cask

Highland Park 18 Year

Springbank Cask Strength 12 Year

A Bottle from the Scotch Malt Whiskey Society

Laphroaig 25 Year

The Macallan Harmony Collection Jing Collaboration

Lagavulin 11 Year Offerman Edition

Benriach 21 Year

Gordon & MacPhail Rare Old

Gordon & MacPhail Private Collection

“Scotch is a very nuanced category. With many different flavor profiles, depending on region, I believe there is something for everyone. With that in mind, Glenmorangie offers some really delightful Scotch options worth spending a bit of coin on: Their Lasanta Sherry Cask 15 Year retails around $70 and carries notes of raisins, honeycomb, hazelnut, and cinnamon. Its Nectar D’Or 16 Year costs around $100 and is aged in dessert wine casks from France, Spain, and Hungary. It delivers notes of brioche, baked apple, white chocolate, almond, and honeycomb. If you really want to splurge, the Infinita 18 Year retails for around $180. Aged in bourbon and oloroso sherry casks, it brings notes of caramelized orange, jasmine, lemon blossom, fig, and a touch of light smoke. Spend a little money: You’re worth it!” —Sarah Clark, assistant general manager and bar manager, The Dearborn, Chicago

“My splurge bottle of Scotch is The Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry cask. I pour this for special occasions and important celebrations. Its price tag may be off-putting to some at $350, but well worth it for creating a memory with someone.” —Katie Brillinger, beverage director, The Americano Atlanta, Atlanta

“My top selection, now and likely forever, is Highland Park 18 Year Old. Matured primarily in first-fill sherry casks on the island of Orkney, this Scotch is incredibly delicious. It offers toffee and caramel flavors that approach the richness of maple syrup and is pleasantly smoky without being overly peated. The flavors show a clear evolution, moving from bold cocoa and chocolate to lighter, tropical and stone fruits. The palate feel is truly second to none. It is rare to find a spirit with this level of complexity at any age, but it is especially impressive at 18 years. The liquid possesses such a depth of flavor and texture that it is difficult to find a rival in its category.” —Richard Hanauer, wine director and operational partner, RPM Restaurants, Chicago

“I’m seeking out Springbank Cask Strength 12 Year Single Malt as a Scotch that’s truly worth a splurge. This expression does a little bit of everything: It’s got some peatiness without being overwhelming. It’s also partially sherry-cask-aged, which integrates nicely and offers some fun stewed fruit notes like peach, mango, and apricot, and coming in at cask strength allows the Scotch to open up beautifully with a touch of water. Springbank’s processes allow terroir to shine through more than with most other Scotches since they still do their own floor malting, and they have their hands in more of the production. Nowhere is that more apparent than in their Cask Strength.” —Nick Farrell, spirits director, Neighborhood Restaurant Group, Alexandria, Va.

“The best splurge for a Scotch drinker these days is to treat yourself to a single-barrel expression from your favorite distillery. The Scotch Malt Whiskey Society (SMWS) selections always provide incredible insights into what the best casks from around Scotland can deliver. They are numbered in a way that lets you find your preferred distillery, with inventive descriptions of what you will find inside. The comparison between an Ardbeg 10 from the distillery against the cask-strength Ardbeg 10 year from SMWS will stand as a striking moment that shows variation in blending against a variation in time.” —Christopher Cornelius, bartender, Nocturno Cocktail Bar, Las Vegas

“One of my favorite bottles of Scotch worth the splurge is Laphroaig 25 Year Old. All of the classic Laphroaig flavors are there, but the peat smoke has been tempered by age and you get loads of sweet and fruity notes shining through. The texture is also wonderful; there’s a mouth-coating creaminess that leaves a long finish — definitely a dram to enjoy over time. Each batch is also slightly different so it’s nice to try a couple of different pours side by side to see how they compare.” —Adam Montgomerie, general manager, Equal Parts, London

“When clients ask which Scotch is truly worth the splurge, I look for a bottle that delivers both prestige and presence. The Harmony Collection from The Macallan does exactly that, and the JING tea collaboration is a standout. What makes it investment-worthy isn’t just the legacy of the brand, but the layered elegance in the glass. Expect a bright citrus lift, refined oak, warming spice and a gradual silky malt sweetness that is structured enough for the seasoned Scotch drinker, yet approachable for guests exploring for the first time. For milestone celebrations and high-end events, a splurge bottle should create a moment guests talk about long after the event ends and this one delivers that beautifully.” —Carol Berger, owner, Bourbon Eventure, Bucks County, Pa.

“My favorite Scotch to splurge on is Lagavulin 11 Year Offerman Edition. It was a limited release in 2024, but it can still be found. The Scotch is finished in Caribbean rum casks, adding unexpected fruity tones to the classic salty and smoky notes Lagavulin is famous for. A little coconut and grilled pineapple give this particular Scotch more complexity and interest. It’s a huge hit with fathers because who doesn’t want Scotch made by Ron Swanson?” —Ali Martin, beverage director, Atelier, Chicago

“I fell in love with Benriach 21 Year a few years ago. This Speyside single malt is a blend of unpeated and peated whisky that has been aged in bourbon barrels, sherry casks, virgin oak casks, and Bordeaux red wine casks. In Portland, Ore., this bottle retails for around $210. It is definitely worth every penny. The smoke is smooth and well integrated, balanced by honeyed orchard fruits, toasted wood, and saline. The 21 year age statement is an easy-drinking option, even for folks who may not fawn over Scotch as much as I do. It pairs nicely with your favorite pair of pajamas, snuggles from a dog, and a cozy fire.” —Jessica Brown, bar director, Nostrana, Portland, Ore.

“Gordon & MacPhail offers a truly unique ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience. As one of the world’s most respected independent bottlers, now in their fourth generation of family ownership, they historically purchased only ‘new-make’ spirit to manage every aspect of the maturation process themselves. While they have recently shifted focus to their own distilleries, Benromach and The Cairn, they maintain vast reserves of exceptional whisky. I particularly recommend their “Rare Old’ and ‘Private Collection.’” —Michael P. Trow, director of bar operations, RPM Restaurants, Chicago

“Personally, I have fallen in love with The Macallan. Its smoothness and his richness in every sip makes it something that I don’t mind splurging on. If I had to pick just one [expression], it would be the collaboration with JING tea, a prestigious and super-high-quality tea company. It was love at first sip. I loved the idea of this collaboration with two powerful brands, and the result was just fabulous. It’s something that you can’t forget once you taste it for its unique flavor.” —Federico Lombardi, head bartender, Paradiso, Barcelona