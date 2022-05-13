From the painted vessels to the liquid inside, it’s easy to see how Clase Azul embodies Mexican tradition. Even its name, which translates to “blue class,” is a celebratory reference to the shades of blue found throughout the land of Mexico. But Clase Azul was developed to be more than just another tequila. Made by founder and tequilero Arturo Lomeli, Clase was crafted to embody Mexican luxury.

Clase Azul’s range of tequilas and mezcals are made from quality agave plants found throughout Mexico. Made with Blue Weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco and rare agave species found in the mountains, each of Clase’s spirits is meant to showcase the characteristics of the country.

Although Clase Azul has become famous for its hefty price tag and bell-shaped cap, the celebration of culture remains an important part of the brand’s ethos. In fact, Lomeli announced a new brand identity in January 2022, changing the brand’s name to Clase Azul Mexico in an effort to better represent Clase’s origin.

Here are eight more things you should know about Clase Azul.

Reposado is Clase’s claim to fame.

Unlike many other tequila brands, it was its reposado –– not blanco –– tequila that made Clase Azul a household name. Reposados are known for their rich flavor and higher price tags thanks to months of barrel aging. To be known first for this style of tequila speaks volumes as to why Clase Azul is an ultra-premium spirit.

You can choose from a line of eight bottles.

The Clase Azul collection is made up of six tequilas and two mezcals. Its tequila assemblage includes the aforementioned reposado, an añejo that is aged 25 months, a silver tequila dubbed Plata, and two specialty styles called Tequila Gold and Ultra.

The terroir-driven mezcal is in a lane of its own.

Clase Azul crafts two mezcals that have flavor profiles distinct to the areas they hail from.

The Mezcal Guerrero is described as full-bodied with notes of herbs and is made from a rare kind of agave called papalote, which grows natively in the mountains of Guerrero. The second offering, Mezcal Durango, is a medium-bodied mezcal that is made from Cenizo agave found in northern Mexico.

The bottles themselves are a work of art.

All of Clase Azul’s tequilas are housed in handmade ceramic bottles that are crafted and painted by Mexican artisans. Each bottle takes at least two weeks to make and includes intricate carvings and paintings that honor Mexico’s history and culture. Each type of tequila has its own unique bottle and tells its own story. For example, the blue-green color of the Mezcal Guerrero bottle represents the jade stone, which is an ancestral symbol of eternity. Aside from being works of art, Clase Azul bottles also double as reusable decanters.

Its iconic bell-shaped top was an accident.

Although the closure that sits atop the Clase Azul bottles is reminiscent of a bell, its shape was a happy accident. In a recent interview, the tequila’s brand experience specialist, Saskia Iha, noted that the ringing cap was crafted as part of an effort to utilize sustainable materials. However, that hasn’t stopped the tequila from becoming well known for its bell-top lid.

It boasts one of the most expensive tequilas on the market.

For its 15th anniversary, Clase Azul released a collection of 15 luxury bottles as a limited release in 2017. Priced at $30,000 per bottle, the exclusive bottles featured a design studded with amber and 24-karat gold and became Clase’s most expensive offering to date.

The Clase experience goes beyond tequila.

In 2021, Clase Azul launched a unique dining and tequila tasting experience called A Taste of Culture. Housed at Clase Azul Boutique in Los Cabos, Mexico, the tasting allows attendees to explore the history behind tequila while enjoying traditionally prepared Mexican cuisine. The exclusive event is held for eight people and lasts about two hours. Tequila enthusiasts can find information about tickets and upcoming dates for the one-of-a-kind experience at Clase Azul’s website.

Clase Azul protects Mexican art.

Showing its dedication to local artisans, Clase Azul developed Fundación con Causa Azul, a non-profit organization that protects and promotes Mexican folk art. The foundation collaborates with artisan communities throughout Mexico and works to preserve traditional artist techniques like pottery and basalt stone carving.