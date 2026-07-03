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In a ready-to-drink (RTD) market teeming with options, few premixed cocktails have won over younger consumers like BuzzBallz. Found in bright bulbs across convenience, grocery, and liquor stores, BuzzBallz are spirits- and wine-based RTDs with flavors ranging from classic like Espresso Martini to new and zany like Pineapple Jalapeño.

While they’re low in volume, BuzzBallz are high in alcohol content. The brand’s standard drink packs 15 percent ABV in a 200-milliliter plastic orb. That’s one aspect of their appeal: BuzzBallz are part of a recent wave of high-alcohol RTDs courting younger consumers, and of the most popular RTDs in the U.S., BuzzBallz are the booziest.

The brand rapidly skyrocketed to success. In 2010, its first year in business, BuzzBallz recorded a net $100,000 loss, but it turned a profit the following year. Two years in, BuzzBallz hit $2 million in revenue, and by 2024, its estimated annual income hovered around $500 million.

From its early stages as an MBA project to getting acquired by a beverage alcohol powerhouse, here are seven things to know about BuzzBallz.