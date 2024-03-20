On Wednesday, global spirits company Sazerac announced that it’s reached an agreement to acquire BuzzBallz. The partnership will expand the growing ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage company’s reach and allow Sazerac to further expand its RTD cocktail portfolio with a recognizable brand.

BuzzBallz was founded in 2009 by Merrilee Kick as part of her master’s degree thesis project. The product was one of the first on the now-booming RTD scene, and immediately made a splash with its unique spherical shape. The BuzzBallz company also features other RTD beverages like BIGGIES, Uptown Cocktails, Sip Sip Hooray, and Texas Craft. Kick will stay on as CEO of the company.

“Merrilee’s creativity, commitment to quality and drive is inspiring,” said Sazerac CEO and president Jake Wenz in a company press release. “BuzzBallz is truly one-of-a-kind and we can’t wait to help spread the products to more consumers all over the world.”

As for Kick’s decision to sell the company, she felt that Sazerac would be the ideal partner to grow the success of the BuzzBallz brand.

“As a trailblazer in the ready-to-drink space, we have received many inquiries to acquire the company, however, Sazerac matched our innovative culture and spirit best,” she said in the release. “They are a partner we can continue to grow with internationally, as well as expand our existing distribution footprint in the USA. We are excited about our future growth opportunities from the synergies we will create together.”

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, and are currently subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.