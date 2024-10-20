It’s spooky season, which means it’s time for scary movie marathons, haunted hay rides, and, of course, recounting creepy winery ghost stories while sipping on your favorite Cabernet Sauvignon. Historic wineries can be centuries old, located in remote areas, and filled with generations of family folklore, making them prime suspects for paranormal activity. Think: screams coming from the vineyards, mysterious objects flying through the air, or unexpected sightings of a scorned woman in an elegant, green gown roaming the château halls.

Though we’ve covered haunted U.S. wineries at length, there are more blood-curdling horror stories to be discovered from wineries across the globe. And with Europe’s lengthy history with wine, there are even more tales of spirits that have inhabited the famed castles of France and Italy for hundreds of years. Whether you’re looking for a thrill or just trying to figure out which tastings to avoid this season, here are seven of the most haunted wineries in the world.

Château de Brissac, Loire Valley, France

The historic Château de Brissac is host to one of the most famed winery specters in the world: La Dame Verte, or the Green Lady. This ghostly figure, often seen around the castle in a green dress, is thought to be the spirit of Charlotte de Brézé, one of King Charles VII’s children. In the 15th century, Charlotte was allegedly unhappily married to a nobleman and was caught having an affair, and her jealous husband killed her in a fit of rage. Legend has it that she still haunts the castle and its surrounding vineyards, and is often seen in the chapel’s tower. Guests report hearing her footsteps, moans, and phantom laughter there and seeing her terrifying, corpse-like face around the halls.

Château du Taillan, Bordeaux, France

Not to be outdone, France’s esteemed Bordeaux region also boasts a grand château haunted by a similarly named, lovelorn woman called La Dame Blanche, or the White Lady. The castle’s lore suggests this is a ghost of a Moorish princess named Blanca. Blanca is said to have fallen in love with someone who her father deemed unfit, so she was banished to a fort to live in solitude. Heartbroken and alone, Blanca died in captivity, and her spirit is said to search the grounds of what’s now Château du Taillan for her lost lover. Curious visitors can book a tour to find the spirit of La Dame Blanche, as well as drink the estate’s white wine named after her.

Beringer Vineyards, Napa Valley, Calif.

The Beringer estate is the longest continuously operating winery in Napa Valley, so it makes sense that the winery is rife with haunted history. The property’s Rhine House was built in 1884 and functioned as Frederick Beringer’s residence. The gorgeous 17-room mansion was modeled after the family’s German home in Mainz-on-the-Rhine. The stately home is apparently a hub for paranormal activity, and the staff maintains a log of incidents — most commonly taking place in Frederick Beringer’s old bedroom. According to the accounts, objects mysteriously fly through the air, and a male figure lurks around the upstairs halls.

Seppeltsfield Winery, Barossa Valley, Australia

This historic winery in Australia’s Barossa Valley dates back to 1851 when Joseph Seppelt, an emigrant from Silesia, purchased 158 acres of land and called it Seppeltsfield. Today, it’s the only winery in the world to release a 100-year-old single-vintage wine each year, and if you visit the estate in person, you can book a tour and taste your birth-year wine. There might be some spooky surprises if you visit the estate, though, as it’s rumored that generations of the Seppelt family still haunt the grounds. Paranormal activity, like light flickering and random screams coming from the vineyards, apparently crescendos around the anniversaries of Seppelt family members’ deaths.

Ricasoli Winery, Tuscany, Italy

The Ricasoli family has a long history in Tuscany’s Chianti region, their connection to wine tracing back to 1141. Baron Bettino Ricasoli, a politician and wine entrepreneur, is especially tied to the region, as he’s credited with creating the concept of what Chianti Classico came to be. The “Iron Baron” died on Oct. 23, 1880 in the family’s Brolio Castle. Testaments share that there were strange occurrences at his funeral, and since then, the baron has haunted the castle’s halls, occasionally wandering out into the estate’s land on his white horse. Many accounts note that he’s typically found in a black wool cloak. According to the Ricasoli website, well-known Roman cartoonist Renato Polese stayed in the castle in March 1964 to seek out the ghost, and claims he saw the telltale signs.

Groot Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa

Established in 1685, Groot Constantia is the oldest winery in South Africa, and the estate’s manor house is one of the oldest buildings in the country. Winery founder Simon van der Stel and his wife were also among the earliest settlers in the area. He found an area of land near Table Mountain to plant vines and oak trees, and, according to the legend, got a little too emotionally attached to the land — so much so that his spirit still hasn’t left. Accounts suggest that Van der Stel has been seen strolling around the grounds, particularly near the swimming pool.

Murder Ridge Winery, Mendocino, Calif.

If you’re wondering if the name of this winery has anything to do with why it’s haunted, the answer is yes, yes it does. On its website, Murder Ridge shares the story of the 1911 ax murder of 70-year-old Joe Cooper that happened on the winery’s estate. The primary suspect, Pete Gianoli, was found with the victim’s coat and a bottle of wine. He was acquitted by a jury in the trial, but he returned to the scene of the crime later that year to boast about his horrid deeds and threaten others. He was committed to a state hospital, and the ghost of Cooper is said to haunt the winery to this day.

