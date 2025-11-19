Bordeaux wines have long been among the most celebrated in the world. For centuries, the region’s prestigious terroir has attracted talented winemakers, eventually leading to the 1855 Classification of Bordeaux and the birth of fine wine as we know it. Today, Bordeaux is the largest fine-wine region in the world, and with centuries of history behind it, some bottles from the area certainly don’t come cheap.

A recent report from Wine-Searcher identified the 10 most expensive Bordeaux wines and found that their prices range from $788 to an eye-watering $4,235. Though the figures are undeniably high, it’s worth noting that the most expensive Bordeaux wines are far less expensive than the most expensive bottlings from other fine-wine regions like Burgundy, Champagne, and even Napa, perhaps indicating a shift in the region’s future.

When examining the list, it likely comes as no surprise that the Right Bank’s highly prized Pomerol AOC accounts for half of the wines. First classified as an AOC in 1936, Pomerol is the smallest fine-wine sub-region in Bordeaux, and is where one will find beloved producers like Petrus and Le Pin, whose bottles retail for thousands of dollars.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Keep reading to discover the most expensive wines from Bordeaux in 2025, according to Wine-Searcher.

Located in Pauillac, an appellation on Bordeaux’s Left Bank, Château Latour’s history stretches all the way back to the 1300s. In 1855, it was named one of the original first-growth estates as a part of the Bordeaux Wine Classification, forever cementing it in prestige wine history. Today, the château is known for producing three wines, Le Pauillac, Les Forts, and, of course, Le Grand Vin, perhaps its most iconic bottling. The wine is produced exclusively from old vines in the l’Enclos vineyard and consists of roughly 90 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, with Merlot playing a supporting role. Known for its ability to age in the bottle, Le Grand Vin is said to have notes of black fruits, licorice, and star anise. Average score: 97. Average price: $788.

Château Lafite Rothschild is another historic Bordeaux estate located in Pauillac. The earliest mentions of winemaking on the property date back to 1234, and in 1855, Château Lafite (as it was then known) also received first-growth status. Thirteen years after the Classification of Bordeaux, the estate was purchased by Baron James Rothschild, whose descendants still control the winery today. The red blend is dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon, which tends to account for over 90 percent of the blend, while Merlot and Petit Verdot make up the rest. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels from Lafite’s own cooperage, Tonnellerie des Domaines, the wine has been described as medium-bodied and perfumed, with notes of cassis, cedar, and oak tannins. Average score: 96. Average price: $909.

Now owned by Domaine Clarence Dillon, Château Haut-Brion was the only estate outside of the Médoc granted first growth status in the 1855 Classification. Located just a bit farther south in Pessac-Léognan, an AOC in the Graves region of Bordeaux, Château Haut-Brion’s Blanc is the only dry white wine making an appearance on this list. Made from an almost equal-parts blend of Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc, the wine is said to be crisp and nuanced, with aromas of fennel seed, citrus, and honeysuckle. Average score: 95. Average price: $936.

7. Château Lafleur

Looking across the Gironde River is where we’ll find Château Lafleur, the first Right Bank Bordeaux to make an appearance on this list. Hailing from Pomerol, this wine is made with a blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc hand-harvested from Château Lafleur’s 4.5-hectare (approximately 11-acre) vineyard. It’s then aged in roughly 25 percent new oak, with the remainder maturing in used barrels from Lafleur’s sister estate Grand Village, which imbue the wine with grippy tannins and lush tobacco notes. Average score: 97. Average price: $1,027.

Launched in 2013, Le Secret des Grands Chefs is a collection of four wines, each made from a select, undisclosed vineyard in 2009 in tandem with a celebrated French chef. Other bottlings come from Saint-Émilion, Pauillac, and Médoc, but the expression made in collaboration with Michelin-starred Yannick Alleno is the only one from Pomerol. The wines were produced in limited quantities and released only on allocation, thus the lofty price tag today. Average score: n/a. Average price: $1,037.

The history of Saint-Émilion’s Château Angelus traces back over 700 years, and that history can be tasted with every sip of Hommage a Elisabeth Bouchet. The wine is produced from 100 percent Cabernet Franc harvested from a single, 0.5-hectare (1.2-acre) plot of vines planted between 1918 and 1924. Made only in the best years, the wine has been described as elegant and complex, with notes of menthol, blackberries, herbs, and tobacco. Average score: 100. Average price: $1,715.

It’s about time one of Bordeaux’s beloved dessert wines made its presence known on this list. Located in the center of Sauternes, Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey is one of the oldest wineries in the region, with vines cultivated on the property as early as 1618. Today, one of the château’s most impressive wines is undeniably the Lalique Carafe Edition, a Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc blend housed in a Lalique crystal decanter. With production typically limited to around 100 bottles, it’s no shock this wine tends to go for thousands of dollars. Average score: n/a. Average price: $1,911.

Petrus is one of Bordeaux’s most celebrated producers, so it’s no wonder that not just one, but two of its wines, rank among the top three most expensive wines from the region. But while Saute-Loup might retail for slightly less than Petrus’s namesake bottling, it’s certainly not widely available. When made, the wine is exclusively reserved for members and friends of the Moueix family, which has owned the estate since 1964. Unlike Petrus, which is made with 100 percent Merlot, Saute-Loup is also made with Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. Those who have had the opportunity to try it describe it as powerful yet velvety, with notes of graphite, black fruits, and truffle. Average score: 94. Average price: $2,377.

At just 2.7 hectares (6 acres) in size, Le Pin is one of the smallest wineries in Pomerol, and it’s almost entirely dedicated to Merlot. Merlot is the sole star of this legendary Bordeaux, which is aged in new oak barrels for 18 months before bottling. Hand-harvested and produced in extremely limited batches, Le Pin is said to deliver notes of plump fruit, chocolate, and earthy cedar. Average score: 96. Average price: $3,615.

Unlike Saute-Loup, this bottling from Petrus is made available to the general public, but that doesn’t necessarily make it accessible. This iconic Pomerol is produced from 100 percent Merlot grown in unique blue clay soils that yield phenomenal grapes, adding to the wine’s allure. (Before 2010, some Petrus vintages were blended with a small amount of Cabernet Franc.) Soft yet structured, Petrus is known for its medium to full body, lush fruit, and baking spice notes. Average score: 97. Average price: $4,235.

*Image retrieved from samael334 via stock.adobe.com