As the United States’ premier wine region, Napa Valley is home to dozens of producers churning out some of the country’s most sought-after bottles. Given the region’s prestigious reputation, wines produced in Napa often retail for a pretty penny, with the average price of a bottle reaching $108 in 2022. And while $108 is a lot to spend for most consumers, it’s nothing compared to the cost of some of Napa Valley’s most expensive wines.

A recent report from Wine-Searcher identified each of the 10 most expensive Napa Valley wines based on the global average retail price in U.S. dollars. According to the site, every single one retails for well over $1,000, marking the second year in a row that each of Napa’s most expensive bottlings arrive with a four-figure price tag.

Considering Napa Valley made a reputation for itself producing world-class Cabernet Sauvignon, it’s no surprise that the vast majority of wines on this list are Cabernet Sauvignons. (All but three bottles are labeled as such, and two of those three are red blends featuring a high percentage of the grape.) The list is also dominated by one producer, Ghost Horse Vineyards, which makes four of Napa’s 10 most expensive wines.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Curious to see how much Napa’s priciest bottles go for? Keep reading to discover the most expensive wines from Napa Valley in 2025, according to Wine-Searcher.

Realm Cellars’ The Absurd is a red blend predominantly consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, though it’s impossible to tell just how much makes it into the final bottling. The Absurd is deliberately difficult to pin down, with each year’s blend consisting of different varieties harvested from different plots and used in varying concentrations. The uniqueness of each vintage (and the fact that allocations are offered by invitation only), is likely what results in the wine’s lofty price point. Average score: 97. Average price: $1,299.

Shafer Vineyards was established in 1972 in Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District, the same AVA from which the famous Judgment of Paris-winning wine originated. The Sunspot Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon consists of 100 percent Cabernet exclusively grown in a single vineyard block. Released in extremely limited quantities, the wine is aged for 32 months in new French oak, resulting in a full-bodied wine rich with black cherry, blackberry, and cassis. Average score: 94. Average price: $1,311.

Tor Kenward has been producing wine in Napa Valley for nearly half a century. After 27 years making wine for Beringer Vineyards, Kenward left to open his own winery, TOR Wines. The Magic is easily the winery’s most prestigious release, with just five cases made in total. The 100 percent Cabernet Sauvignon was harvested from the F Block of Beckstoffer’s To Kalon vineyard in the Oakville sub-AVA and aged in handcrafted Darnajou barrels. Average score: n/a. Average price: $1,384.

When H. William Harlan established Harlan Estate in 1984, he did so with the goal of creating a first-growth California wine with as much status as first-growth Bordeaux. It’s fair to say he succeeded. First launched in 1996, the Harlan Estate’s Bordeaux-style red blend is one of America’s most sought-after wines, with an average price well over $1,500. Aged in 100 percent new French oak barrels for 24 to 36 months depending on vintage, the wine has been said to deliver a full-bodied texture with notes of caramel, licorice, bay leaf, and black fruit. Average score: 97. Average price: $1,624.

Founded by winemaker Todd Anderson in 2000, Ghost Horse produces a number of cult-followed Cabernets, all of which are single-vineyard expressions harvested from different blocks. Produced in Napa’s Coombsville sub-AVA, Fantome is often described as the softest of the bunch, delivering lush blackberry, baking spice, and cassis notes. Average score: n/a. Average price: $2,126.

If Fantome is the most delicate Cabernet on offer from Ghost Horse, Apparition is the opposite. Billed as a big, bold, muscular Cabernet Sauvignon, Apparition is similarly produced from fruit harvested on the estate’s two-acre vineyard, albeit from a separate block. Full-bodied and powerful, the wine is said to deliver notes of black fruit, earth, spice, and a hint of oak. Average score: n/a. Average price: $3,065.

Considering Napa is known for Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, it might come as a shock to see a Sauvignon Blanc crack not just the top 10 most expensive wines, but the top five. Though once you see it’s Screaming Eagle, most of that shock is likely to dissipate. The cult-followed Oakville winery produces some of the most sought-after wines in the world, a fact that’s reflected across the board in price. Vibrant and juicy, the Sauvignon Blanc reportedly has notes of pomelo, citrus, and white peach and goes for well over $3,000 at auction. Average score: 93. Average price: $3,470.

While Screaming Eagle Sauvignon Blanc retails for an eye-watering $3,400 on average, the winery’s Cabernet Sauvignon is even more expensive, pulling in an average $3,840 at auction. The wine is easily Screaming Eagle’s most popular bottling, earning perfect 100-point scores from critic Robert Parker on several occasions. The elusive wine has been described as luxurious and silky, washing the palate with notes of blue fruit, wet earth, and graphite. Average score: 97. Average price: $3,840.

According to Wine-Searcher, demand for Ghost Horse Spectre has dipped year-over-year, leading to slight price declines as well. Even so, the wine is anything but affordable, with drinkers still willing to shell out thousands to get their hands on a bottle. Spectre has been described as the “most seductive” Ghost Horse Cabernet with punchy notes of white pepper, baking spice, plum, cassis, and leather. Average score: n/a. Average price: $4,154.

Premonition isn’t just the most expensive wine Ghost Horse produces — it’s the most expensive wine produced in the entire Napa Valley. Approximately $2,000 more expensive than the second-priciest wine on this list, Premonition is hand-harvested from a minuscule plot of land in the Coombsville AVA. Bold and highly concentrated, the wine is said to deliver lush black and red fruit notes, balanced by well-integrated oak. Average score: n/a. Average price: $6,000.

*Image retrieved from Ghost Horse