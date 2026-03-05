The Martini is easily one of the world’s most famous cocktails, but in recent years, the drink has taken on a life of its own. Bartenders around the world continuously push the envelope on what it means to be a Martini. Does it need to be the classic gin and vermouth with a twist? Do Dirty Martinis count? If so, how filthy can you go? And does it always have to be olive brine used to dirty up the drink?

As the Martini has continued its evolution, more and more variations have emerged, some of which are far more appealing than others. While a feta cheese brine or truffle oil Martini might deliver the perfect drinking experience for one, it could sound like another drinker’s worst nightmare. Sometimes, bartenders themselves aren’t even interested in giving these ’tinis a try, despite stirring some of them up on a daily basis.

To find out more about these off-putting Martini renditions, we chatted with bartenders from around the world and asked them to name the one take they could do without tasting. From those spiked with Caesar dressing to purple-hued riffs offering punchy florals, these are eight martini variations 13 of the world’s top bartenders refuse to try.

Those That Rely Too Heavily on Out-of-Place Aromatics

Aromatics are a crucial part of the Martini. The cocktail is traditionally made with gin and vermouth, after all, two categories that rely heavily on botanicals to create an aromatic profile. That said, there are some highly fragrant ingredients that simply feel out of place in a Martini. Rather than complementing the delicate profile of the base spirits, they often overpower the drink, transforming it into a one-note creation or even ruining it entirely.

“I’d pass on any Martini that relies on aggressive aromatics like truffle oil or perfume-like floral drops,” says Paul Aguilar, head of R&D at Himkok in Oslo, Norway. “They coat the palate and flatten nuance. The Martini loses what it’s meant to be: restrained, structured, and crystal clear.”

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Gibsons

What separates the Gibson from a standard gin Martini is one simple thing: the garnish. Rather than a twist (or an olive), a Gibson arrives with a spear of cocktail onions, a savory substitution that beckons some drinkers in. Others, it repels — like Mario Colasanti, bar supervisor of The American Bar at The Stafford London. “Onions and I are not on speaking terms, so the Gibson Martini is a polite ‘no’ from me.”

Nick Jones, senior F&B manager and bartender at Denver’s Clayton Hotel & Members Club, avoids Gibsons in favor of a different garnish that’s equally polarizing. “Why have a cocktail onion when you can have stuffed blue cheese olives?” he asks.

Ones With Blue Cheese Olives

While some bartenders deliberately seek out blue cheese olives, others feel strongly that blue cheese is an ingredient that should be strictly relegated to culinary applications. “Blue cheese belongs on pizza and wings, but not in a Martini. The flavors of a well-made Martini are too subtle to stand up to the glorious, rotted decadence that is blue cheese,” argues Ben Wald, head of beverage programming at New York City’s The Flatiron Room. “We use goat cheese-stuffed olives in our Pizza Martinis because they perfectly complement the olive oil vodka, and won’t leave a lingering taste of cheese on your palate. I’m pro blue cheese… in the right places. A Martini is the wrong place.”

Those With Intentionally Polarizing Ingredients

By design, the Martini is intended to be a celebration of the spirit used at its base, be it gin or vodka. But as the cocktail continues to grow more popular — and thus more experimental — its core essence can sometimes get lost in translation when unexpected additions like anchovies or aged cheese make an appearance. In extreme cases, it can even feel as though they were created for shock factor alone.

“I’ve noticed a number of variations featuring unconventional and sometimes polarizing ingredient combinations,” says Carla Lorenzo, corporate beverage director of The Guest House. “I enjoy exploring new, technique-driven ideas, but pairings such as Caesar dressing and sardines in a Martini feel excessive and stray from the essence of the classic. I prefer versions that elevate and honor the originals rather than overshadow them.”

Fishy Martinis in particular get a definite no from Isaiah Sergeant, head bartender at NYC’s Seed Library. “I won’t drink a Martini with anything that smells or tastes fishy,” he shares. “In addition to having a crustacean allergy, I find that kind of aroma completely off-putting.”

Luca Manni, food and beverage manager at Florence, Italy’s Giacosa, is inclined to agree, saying that he is not a fan of versions made with ingredients like cheese or fish. In his opinion, they rarely pair with the elegance Martinis are designed to deliver, often resulting in cocktails that are more provocative than actually enjoyable.

“I understand the desire to experiment and stand out because creativity is essential in our industry, but I believe innovation should always start from taste and drinkability, not just from the element of surprise,” he says. “Strong ingredients tend to be polarizing; some people may appreciate them out of curiosity, but a large portion of drinkers will avoid them outright.”

In his opinion, drinks, including the Martini, should be creations that spark curiosity and intrigue without feeling intimidating or out of reach. “At the end of the day, a cocktail should make someone want to order it a second time, not just photograph it or try it once as a dare,” he says.

Bone-Dry Martinis

Drinks that lean simple are a common preference among bartenders, who often shy away from over-complicated builds that incorporate strange ingredients. But according to Catch Hospitality Group beverage director Lucas Robinson, some Martini orders are too simple, perhaps to the point where they shouldn’t be considered Martinis at all.

“I would never order a ‘bone-dry’ or ‘in-and-out’ Martini. At a certain point, it stops being a Martini and just becomes chilled gin or vodka served up. Vermouth isn’t an afterthought, it’s the backbone that gives the drink structure, texture, and aroma,” he argues. “When it’s reduced to a rinse or a whispered suggestion, you lose the dialogue between spirit and fortified wine that makes a Martini a Martini. If I just want chilled vodka or gin, I would order a shot — not likely in my older age. A real Martini should have balance, intention, and a point of view.”

Those Made Without Respect to the Base Ingredients

As argued by Aurélie Panhelleux, bar operations manager at CopperBay Lancaster in Paris, the Martini is a cocktail that follows very precise standards. At its core, it must be simple, and ingredient quality and temperature are the two most important things to keep in mind. While this doesn’t mean other elements can’t be added, she notes that those should make sense within the context of the cocktail and always mesh well with its base spirits.

“I think my no-gos are quite straightforward: no over-dilution, no incorrect serving temperature, and, most importantly, no accumulation of flavors,” she says. “A dry Martini should remain simple, and the addition of a single flavor is enough to enhance it — that addition must make sense. When it comes to a Martini, I don’t see the point of adding sweet elements, out-of-season products, or any ingredient that doesn’t align with the base used. Let’s keep it simple and effective.”

That’s an opinion shared by Mathew Chanto Mora, bar manager of Eden Roc Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. In his view, the Martini is not a cocktail that requires extreme reinterpretation, and overly sweet or ingredient-loaded riffs can cause it to lose the minimalist essence that makes it so sophisticated in the first place.

“I always prefer a Martini made with classic gin. I typically enjoy it dirty, so long as the brine adds character without overpowering the spirit,” he says. “I’m definitely not a fan of variations that incorporate spicy elements or ingredients like Parmesan, as they distract from the clean, structured profile that, in my view, defines a great Martini.”

Dirty Martinis

Dirty Martinis are one of the most popular Martini styles in existence, beloved by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kate Hudson, and Kris Jenner. The cocktail’s trendiness likely introduced many drinkers to the wide world of Martinis — even if they just ordered one to keep up with chic appearances. Despite the drink’s propensity to stay in vogue, some bartenders would rather steer clear of the concoction entirely.

“This might be a controversial opinion, especially with how popular this Martini now is, but I cannot stand Dirty Martinis,” says Adam Montgomorie, general manager of London’s Equal Parts. “The classic combination of gin, dry vermouth, and a lemon peel is truly one of the greatest drinks — maybe even the best there is. Why you would want to add a big glug of olive brine to that I will never know.”

Jack Sotti, head bartender of London’s Archive & Myth, agrees, sharing that he tends to avoid any Martini that’s cloudy in appearance. “Filty Martinis are out, or anything else muddled for that matter,” he says. “Martinis should be crystal clear and bracingly cold.”

A Popular Riff Featuring Crème de Violette

The pre-Prohibition popularity of the Martini gave rise to a number of versions that are now classics in their own right. Think the Tuxedo, the Turf Club, and the aforementioned Gibson. Then there’s the Arsenic and Old Lace, a gin, white vermouth, absinthe, and crème de violette cocktail that some bartenders could really go without sampling ever again.

“The Arsenic and Old Lace is a tough sell for me — especially when that floral note hits too hard. While the name is undeniably cool, the heavy-handed crème de violette often makes the drink taste more like a decorative sachet than a refined cocktail,” says Pietro Collina, bar director for the global hospitality firm Thesleff Group. “It’s one of those variations where the perfume-like quality completely drowns out the gin, leaving you with a finish that feels more like potpourri than botanical. For a drink that’s supposed to be elegant, it’s hard to enjoy a sip that reminds you of synthetic flowers and grandmother’s guest soap.”