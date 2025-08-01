There are a few provocative names in the world’s vast index of cocktails, from the classically saucy Pornstar Martini to the more obscure Fuzzy Navel. And when it comes to Martini orders, it’s becoming ever more common to hear the words “extra dirty” or even the cheeky “make it filthy” called out across the room. But there’s another, less common, Martini order that’s sure to turn heads at the bar: the Naked Martini.

For fans of ice-cold, bone-dry Martinis, the Naked Martini is a spec you’ll want to know. The cocktail is also known as a Direct Martini, a much less scandalous name. The terms “Naked” or “Direct” refer to the fact that there’s little else in the drink apart from the base spirit itself.

This drink is made by taking a bitingly cold bottle of gin straight from the freezer and pouring it directly into a frosted glass (also freshly taken out of the freezer) that’s been seasoned with just a few dashes of vermouth. Similar to any run-of-the-mill Martini, this can be garnished with an olive or lemon twist. (Some might think the term “Naked” refers to a lack of garnish, but this is not the case.) The name is a commentary on how stunningly strong the cocktail is, made with no form of dilution. In the debate between shaken versus stirred Martinis, the Naked Martini chooses neither.

The establishment associated with the popularization of this style is the Dukes Bar at the hotel of the same name in London. According to bar lore, Salvatore Calabrese — the bar manager at the Dukes Hotel in the 1980s — created the Direct Martini for Stan Delaplane, an American journalist, who requested a very, very cold and dry Martini. To this day the style remains popular at the London institution as well as stateside, where it is often replicated. Notably, the Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea in New York City has a Dukes Martini on the menu as an homage to this style. The drink is fashionably presented on a tableside cart, where freezer-cold gin (or vodka) is poured from high-above into a frosted glass.

While the Naked Martini isn’t for those who prefer a 50/50 or even the rare drinker who prefers Martinis served over ice, many bargoers are just looking for something extremely cold and strong. This is where the Naked Martini comes in.

Who first dubbed this style of Martini “Naked” or “Direct” is not completely known. Perhaps these names popped up while discussing Calabrese’s innovative new spec at the Dukes Hotel way back when. But since the drink goes by many names, and calling for a “Naked Martini” might make some bartenders scratch their heads, it might be safe to just explain exactly what you’re looking for.