No longer regarded as just a temporary gig or hobby, bartending has quickly become a popular career path with increasing growth projections. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there are an average of 111,300 job openings for bartenders projected each year; that astonishing number is calculated to grow 32 percent from 2020 to 2030.

The growing drinks landscape and interest in craft cocktails in America have also played a role in the industry’s growth, with a marked uptick in opportunities for work in restaurants, bars, facilities, beverage manufacturing, and during social events, which have widely resumed post-pandemic.

Naturally, the number of employed bartenders depends on the overall population of the state as well as the local appetite for the food and beverage industry. But in the spring of 2021, cities across the United States started to see a reduction in Covid restrictions as more facilities returned to full capacity, a shift that undoubtedly continues to play a role in the number of working bartenders.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

As bartending opportunities continue to grow, states have seen the industry flourish in surprising numbers. For example, Massachusetts employs more than 11,000 bartenders, relative to larger states like Washington, which employs just 9,810.

Interested to know just how many bartenders your state employs and how the most popular dining and nightlife cities compare to one another? Check the map below for all the info.

The Number of Bartenders by State

State Bartenders California 39,060 Texas 38,600 Florida 35,890 Wisconsin 22,330 Ohio 22,170 Pennsylvania 21,880 New York 20,110 Illinois 19,420 Minnesota 15,010 North Carolina 13,720 Georgia 13,000 Michigan 12,580 New Jersey 11,860 Arizona 11,620 Nevada 11,060 Massachusetts 11,030 Colorado 10,360 Missouri 10,100 Washington 9,810 Maryland 8,690 Indiana 8,560 Virginia 8,400 Iowa 8,400 Louisiana 7,960 Tennessee 7,140 South Carolina 7,000 Oregon 6,240 Connecticut 5,830 Oklahoma 5,420 Montana 5,140 Nebraska 4,310 Kentucky 4,010 Kansas 3,740 Alabama 3,730 North Dakota 3,730 Mississippi 3,260 South Dakota 3,200 Idaho 2,880 Delaware 2,630 Utah 2,530 Maine 2,510 Rhode Island 2,470 Arkansas 2,440 Washington D.C 2,400 Hawaii 2,140 Wyoming 2,040 West Virginia 1,920 New Mexico 1,650 Alaska 1,420 Vermont 1,410 Total 485,340

The Number of Bartenders Per Capita by State