No longer regarded as just a temporary gig or hobby, bartending has quickly become a popular career path with increasing growth projections. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there are an average of 111,300 job openings for bartenders projected each year; that astonishing number is calculated to grow 32 percent from 2020 to 2030. 

The growing drinks landscape and interest in craft cocktails in America have also played a role in the industry’s growth, with a marked uptick in opportunities for work in restaurants, bars, facilities, beverage manufacturing, and during social events, which have widely resumed post-pandemic. 

Naturally, the number of employed bartenders depends on the overall population of the state as well as the local appetite for the food and beverage industry. But in the spring of 2021, cities across the United States started to see a reduction in  Covid restrictions as more facilities returned to full capacity, a shift that undoubtedly continues to play a role in the number of working bartenders.

As bartending opportunities continue to grow, states have seen the industry flourish in surprising numbers. For example, Massachusetts employs more than 11,000 bartenders, relative to larger states like Washington, which employs just 9,810. 

Interested to know just how many bartenders your state employs and how the most popular dining and nightlife cities compare to one another? Check the map below for all the info.

These are the states with the most bartenders

 

The Number of Bartenders by State

State Bartenders
California 39,060
Texas 38,600
Florida 35,890
Wisconsin 22,330
Ohio 22,170
Pennsylvania 21,880
New York 20,110
Illinois 19,420
Minnesota 15,010
North Carolina 13,720
Georgia 13,000
Michigan 12,580
New Jersey 11,860
Arizona 11,620
Nevada 11,060
Massachusetts 11,030
Colorado 10,360
Missouri 10,100
Washington 9,810
Maryland 8,690
Indiana 8,560
Virginia 8,400
Iowa 8,400
Louisiana 7,960
Tennessee 7,140
South Carolina 7,000
Oregon 6,240
Connecticut 5,830
Oklahoma 5,420
Montana 5,140
Nebraska 4,310
Kentucky 4,010
Kansas 3,740
Alabama 3,730
North Dakota 3,730
Mississippi 3,260
South Dakota 3,200
Idaho 2,880
Delaware 2,630
Utah 2,530
Maine 2,510
Rhode Island 2,470
Arkansas  2,440
Washington D.C 2,400
Hawaii 2,140
Wyoming 2,040
West Virginia  1,920
New Mexico 1,650
Alaska 1,420
Vermont 1,410
Total 485,340

These are the states with the most bartenders per capita.

The Number of Bartenders Per Capita by State

State Bartenders per capita
North Dakota 478.76
Montana 474.07
Wisconsin 378.88
South Dakota 360.9
Nevada 356.24
Wyoming 353.64
Washington, D.C 348.06
Deleware 265.67
Minnesota  263.03
Iowa 255.23
Rhode Island 225.08
Nebraska 219.73
Vermont  219.26
Alaska 193.62
Ohio 187.89
New Hampshire 187.29
Maine 184.24
Colorado 179.43
Louisiana 170.9
Pennsylvania 168.27
Florida 166.63
Missouri 164.1
Arizona 162.48
Connecticut  161.68
Massachusetts 156.9
Idaho 156.6
Illinois 151.7
Oregon 147.27
Hawaii 147.05
Maryland 140.68
Oklahoma 136.89
South Carolina 136.76
Texas 132.44
North Carolina 131.43
Published: April 22, 2022