While it sometimes seems like American wine is solely synonymous with California wine, there are wineries in every state — and some are having serious glow-ups. While California still far and away has the leading number of bonded wineries in 2023, this list provided by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) proves that there are several up-and-coming wine regions to watch out for.
States like Washington, Oregon, and New York, which have long been recognized as high-quality wine regions, have shown steady growth into 2023. For example, 53 new bonded wineries have opened in New York since 2021, demonstrating that winemakers are continuing to invest in the region.
Additionally, states with emerging wine regions like Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas have seen a boom in winery openings. Michigan has seen an increase of 232 wineries since 2017, with 41 of those popping up since 2021. And the state that shows the most impressive growth is Texas, gaining 382 wineries since 2017, with 89 of them opening after 2021.
Don't Miss A DropGet the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.
This all goes to show that the U.S. has no shortage of producers, and there are a lot of underrated wine regions to explore. So no matter what state you’re passing through, there is always potential to stop for a tasting!
The Number of Bonded Wineries in Every State
|State
|Wineries
|California
|6,148
|Washington
|1,384
|Texas
|959
|Oregon
|939
|New York
|788
|Michigan
|688
|Pennsylvania
|578
|Virginia
|554
|Ohio
|533
|Missouri
|334
|North Carolina
|302
|Colorado
|265
|Wisconsin
|237
|Illinois
|195
|Maryland
|194
|Georgia
|184
|Florida
|182
|Iowa
|181
|Massachusetts
|178
|Indiana
|165
|Arizona
|155
|Minnesota
|154
|Kentucky
|142
|New Mexico
|119
|Oklahoma
|119
|Idaho
|115
|Tennessee
|105
|Connecticut
|102
|New Jersey
|98
|Vermont
|98
|New Hampshire
|86
|Maine
|83
|Kansas
|82
|Alabama
|69
|South Carolina
|61
|Nebraska
|44
|South Dakota
|44
|Arkansas
|42
|West Virginia
|42
|Montana
|41
|Rhode Island
|34
|Utah
|29
|North Dakota
|26
|Alaska
|25
|Louisiana
|23
|Nevada
|23
|Hawaii
|21
|Wyoming
|14
|Delaware
|13
|Mississippi
|13
|Washington, D.C.
|10
|Total
|17,020
The Number of Bonded Wineries Per Capita in Every State (Per 100,000 Residents)
|State
|Wineries Per Capita
|Oregon
|22.15
|Washington
|17.76
|California
|15.79
|Vermont
|15.11
|Michigan
|6.86
|Virginia
|6.38
|New Hampshire
|6.16
|Maine
|5.99
|Idaho
|5.93
|Iowa
|5.66
|New Mexico
|5.63
|Missouri
|5.41
|South Dakota
|5.13
|Ohio
|4.53
|Colorado
|4.48
|Pennsylvania
|4.46
|Wisconsin
|4.02
|New York
|3.91
|Montana
|3.65
|Alaska
|3.41
|North Dakota
|3.34
|Texas
|3.19
|Maryland
|3.15
|Kentucky
|3.15
|Rhode Island
|3.11
|Oklahoma
|2.96
|North Carolina
|2.82
|Connecticut
|2.81
|Kansas
|2.79
|Minnesota
|2.69
|Massachusetts
|2.55
|Indiana
|2.41
|Wyoming
|2.39
|West Virginia
|2.37
|Nebraska
|2.24
|Arizona
|2.11
|Georgia
|1.68
|Washington D.C.
|1.58
|Illinois
|1.55
|Tennessee
|1.49
|Hawaii
|1.46
|Arkansas
|1.38
|Alabama
|1.36
|Delaware
|1.28
|South Carolina
|1.15
|New Jersey
|1.06
|Utah
|0.86
|Florida
|0.82
|Nevada
|0.72
|Louisiana
|0.51
|Mississippi
|0.44
|Total
|5.09
*Image sourced from Moritz Knöringer – Unsplash.com
This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!