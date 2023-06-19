While it sometimes seems like American wine is solely synonymous with California wine, there are wineries in every state — and some are having serious glow-ups. While California still far and away has the leading number of bonded wineries in 2023, this list provided by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) proves that there are several up-and-coming wine regions to watch out for.

States like Washington, Oregon, and New York, which have long been recognized as high-quality wine regions, have shown steady growth into 2023. For example, 53 new bonded wineries have opened in New York since 2021, demonstrating that winemakers are continuing to invest in the region.

Additionally, states with emerging wine regions like Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas have seen a boom in winery openings. Michigan has seen an increase of 232 wineries since 2017, with 41 of those popping up since 2021. And the state that shows the most impressive growth is Texas, gaining 382 wineries since 2017, with 89 of them opening after 2021.

This all goes to show that the U.S. has no shortage of producers, and there are a lot of underrated wine regions to explore. So no matter what state you're passing through, there is always potential to stop for a tasting!

State Wineries
California 6,148
Washington 1,384
Texas 959
Oregon 939
New York 788
Michigan 688
Pennsylvania 578
Virginia 554
Ohio 533
Missouri 334
North Carolina 302
Colorado 265
Wisconsin 237
Illinois 195
Maryland 194
Georgia 184
Florida 182
Iowa 181
Massachusetts 178
Indiana 165
Arizona 155
Minnesota 154
Kentucky 142
New Mexico 119
Oklahoma 119
Idaho 115
Tennessee 105
Connecticut 102
New Jersey 98
Vermont 98
New Hampshire 86
Maine 83
Kansas 82
Alabama 69
South Carolina 61
Nebraska 44
South Dakota 44
Arkansas 42
West Virginia 42
Montana 41
Rhode Island 34
Utah 29
North Dakota 26
Alaska 25
Louisiana 23
Nevada 23
Hawaii 21
Wyoming 14
Delaware 13
Mississippi 13
Washington, D.C. 10
Total 17,020

The Number of Bonded Wineries Per Capita in Every State (Per 100,000 Residents) (2023)

State Wineries Per Capita
Oregon 22.15
Washington 17.76
California 15.79
Vermont 15.11
Michigan 6.86
Virginia 6.38
New Hampshire 6.16
Maine 5.99
Idaho 5.93
Iowa 5.66
New Mexico 5.63
Missouri 5.41
South Dakota 5.13
Ohio 4.53
Colorado 4.48
Pennsylvania 4.46
Wisconsin 4.02
New York 3.91
Montana 3.65
Alaska 3.41
North Dakota 3.34
Texas 3.19
Maryland 3.15
Kentucky 3.15
Rhode Island 3.11
Oklahoma 2.96
North Carolina 2.82
Connecticut 2.81
Kansas 2.79
Minnesota 2.69
Massachusetts 2.55
Indiana 2.41
Wyoming 2.39
West Virginia 2.37
Nebraska 2.24
Arizona 2.11
Georgia 1.68
Washington D.C. 1.58
Illinois 1.55
Tennessee  1.49
Hawaii 1.46
Arkansas 1.38
Alabama 1.36
Delaware 1.28
South Carolina 1.15
New Jersey 1.06
Utah 0.86
Florida 0.82
Nevada 0.72
Louisiana 0.51
Mississippi  0.44
Total 5.09

Published: June 19, 2023