While it sometimes seems like American wine is solely synonymous with California wine, there are wineries in every state — and some are having serious glow-ups. While California still far and away has the leading number of bonded wineries in 2023, this list provided by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) proves that there are several up-and-coming wine regions to watch out for.

States like Washington, Oregon, and New York, which have long been recognized as high-quality wine regions, have shown steady growth into 2023. For example, 53 new bonded wineries have opened in New York since 2021, demonstrating that winemakers are continuing to invest in the region.

Additionally, states with emerging wine regions like Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas have seen a boom in winery openings. Michigan has seen an increase of 232 wineries since 2017, with 41 of those popping up since 2021. And the state that shows the most impressive growth is Texas, gaining 382 wineries since 2017, with 89 of them opening after 2021.

This all goes to show that the U.S. has no shortage of producers, and there are a lot of underrated wine regions to explore. So no matter what state you’re passing through, there is always potential to stop for a tasting!

The Number of Bonded Wineries in Every State

State Wineries California 6,148 Washington 1,384 Texas 959 Oregon 939 New York 788 Michigan 688 Pennsylvania 578 Virginia 554 Ohio 533 Missouri 334 North Carolina 302 Colorado 265 Wisconsin 237 Illinois 195 Maryland 194 Georgia 184 Florida 182 Iowa 181 Massachusetts 178 Indiana 165 Arizona 155 Minnesota 154 Kentucky 142 New Mexico 119 Oklahoma 119 Idaho 115 Tennessee 105 Connecticut 102 New Jersey 98 Vermont 98 New Hampshire 86 Maine 83 Kansas 82 Alabama 69 South Carolina 61 Nebraska 44 South Dakota 44 Arkansas 42 West Virginia 42 Montana 41 Rhode Island 34 Utah 29 North Dakota 26 Alaska 25 Louisiana 23 Nevada 23 Hawaii 21 Wyoming 14 Delaware 13 Mississippi 13 Washington, D.C. 10 Total 17,020

The Number of Bonded Wineries Per Capita in Every State (Per 100,000 Residents)

State Wineries Per Capita Oregon 22.15 Washington 17.76 California 15.79 Vermont 15.11 Michigan 6.86 Virginia 6.38 New Hampshire 6.16 Maine 5.99 Idaho 5.93 Iowa 5.66 New Mexico 5.63 Missouri 5.41 South Dakota 5.13 Ohio 4.53 Colorado 4.48 Pennsylvania 4.46 Wisconsin 4.02 New York 3.91 Montana 3.65 Alaska 3.41 North Dakota 3.34 Texas 3.19 Maryland 3.15 Kentucky 3.15 Rhode Island 3.11 Oklahoma 2.96 North Carolina 2.82 Connecticut 2.81 Kansas 2.79 Minnesota 2.69 Massachusetts 2.55 Indiana 2.41 Wyoming 2.39 West Virginia 2.37 Nebraska 2.24 Arizona 2.11 Georgia 1.68 Washington D.C. 1.58 Illinois 1.55 Tennessee 1.49 Hawaii 1.46 Arkansas 1.38 Alabama 1.36 Delaware 1.28 South Carolina 1.15 New Jersey 1.06 Utah 0.86 Florida 0.82 Nevada 0.72 Louisiana 0.51 Mississippi 0.44 Total 5.09

