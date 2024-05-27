The Number of Five Guys in Every State [MAP]

While there is an abundance of fast food options out there, Five Guys has always stood out among the pack thanks to its hand-formed burgers and fresh-cut, peanut oil-cooked fries.

Jerry and Janie Murrell opened the chain’s first location in Arlington, Va., in 1986, naming the restaurant for their five sons. In early 2003, the family began offering franchise opportunities, and within just 18 months, the business sold options for more than 300 new locations. Thirty years later, Five Guys now operates 1,700 locations worldwide and is still expanding. But which U.S. state is most dedicated to Five Guys fandom?

California leads the pack with 123 locations within its borders, while Florida and New York round out the top three. (We’re giving the Empire State bonus points since one of its Manhattan locations houses an upstairs speakeasy.) The chain’s home state of Virginia is going strong with 76 locations, and in the entire nation, only one state has no Guys to speak of (sorry, Alaska).

Where does your state stand? Check out the map below to see which states love Five Guys the most.

The Number of Five Guys by State

State Number of Five Guys California 123 Florida 121 New York 91 Virginia 76 Texas 71 Pennsylvania 66 Ohio 64 Maryland 60 Georgia 58 New Jersey 51 Massachusetts 47 North Carolina 45 Illinois 41 Michigan 37 Arizona 34 Tennessee 34 Indiana 33 South Carolina 33 Washington 33 Colorado 30 Alabama 29 Missouri 26 Connecticut 25 Minnesota 23 Oregon 21 Utah 18 Wisconsin 17 Kansas 15 Kentucky 15 Louisiana 15 New Hampshire 13 Oklahoma 11 Iowa 9 Nevada 9 Delaware 8 Idaho 8 Mississippi 8 Arkansas 7 Maine 7 New Mexico 7 Washington, D.C. 7 North Dakota 6 Rhode Island 6 West Virginia 6 Montana 5 Nebraska 5 Hawaii 3 South Dakota 3 Vermont 2 Wyoming 2

