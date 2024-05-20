The Number of Arby’s in Every State [MAP]

We all know Arby’s for its straightforward slogan: “We Have The Meats.” Looking at the national fast food chain’s menu, it’s clear that this jingle rings true, from the sandwiches piled high with half-pounds of roast beef and cheddar to the classic French dip. Founded in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964 by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel, Arby’s is now the second-largest sandwich chain in the world with over 3,500 locations in nine countries. But which U.S. state can declare that it actually has the most meats?
It’s no surprise that Ohio is still the restaurant’s No. 1 fan, with a whopping 277 locations scattered across the state. After Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas, and Georgia lead the list, each with over 150 Arby’s franchises.
Bringing up the rear is Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, each of which boast only two locations. Rhode Island and Vermont are the only states in the U.S. that Arby’s hasn’t conquered yet (and thus, have zero meats).
Where does your state stand? Check out the map below to see which states love Arby’s the most.
|State
|Number of Arby’s
|Ohio
|277
|Michigan
|179
|Indiana
|174
|Florida
|167
|Texas
|163
|Georgia
|154
|North Carolina
|144
|Pennsylvania
|140
|Tennessee
|127
|Illinois
|126
|Kentucky
|111
|Virginia
|108
|Alabama
|99
|Wisconsin
|94
|South Carolina
|93
|Oklahoma
|90
|Missouri
|86
|California
|83
|Utah
|75
|Minnesota
|73
|Colorado
|71
|New York
|66
|Arizona
|65
|Iowa
|58
|Kansas
|58
|Washington
|57
|Arkansas
|48
|Maryland
|45
|Nebraska
|45
|West Virginia
|43
|Mississippi
|36
|Oregon
|32
|Louisiana
|30
|New Mexico
|26
|Nevada
|25
|Idaho
|23
|South Dakota
|20
|Delaware
|16
|Wyoming
|16
|New Jersey
|13
|Montana
|12
|North Dakota
|11
|Alaska
|9
|Connecticut
|5
|Maine
|4
|Hawaii
|2
|Massachusetts
|2
|New Hampshire
|2
|Rhode Island
|0
|Vermont
|0
