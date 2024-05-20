The Number of Arby’s in Every State [MAP]

We all know Arby’s for its straightforward slogan: “We Have The Meats.” Looking at the national fast food chain’s menu, it’s clear that this jingle rings true, from the sandwiches piled high with half-pounds of roast beef and cheddar to the classic French dip. Founded in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964 by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel, Arby’s is now the second-largest sandwich chain in the world with over 3,500 locations in nine countries. But which U.S. state can declare that it actually has the most meats?

It’s no surprise that Ohio is still the restaurant’s No. 1 fan, with a whopping 277 locations scattered across the state. After Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas, and Georgia lead the list, each with over 150 Arby’s franchises.

Bringing up the rear is Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, each of which boast only two locations. Rhode Island and Vermont are the only states in the U.S. that Arby’s hasn’t conquered yet (and thus, have zero meats).

Where does your state stand? Check out the map below to see which states love Arby’s the most.

State Number of Arby’s Ohio 277 Michigan 179 Indiana 174 Florida 167 Texas 163 Georgia 154 North Carolina 144 Pennsylvania 140 Tennessee 127 Illinois 126 Kentucky 111 Virginia 108 Alabama 99 Wisconsin 94 South Carolina 93 Oklahoma 90 Missouri 86 California 83 Utah 75 Minnesota 73 Colorado 71 New York 66 Arizona 65 Iowa 58 Kansas 58 Washington 57 Arkansas 48 Maryland 45 Nebraska 45 West Virginia 43 Mississippi 36 Oregon 32 Louisiana 30 New Mexico 26 Nevada 25 Idaho 23 South Dakota 20 Delaware 16 Wyoming 16 New Jersey 13 Montana 12 North Dakota 11 Alaska 9 Connecticut 5 Maine 4 Hawaii 2 Massachusetts 2 New Hampshire 2 Rhode Island 0 Vermont 0

