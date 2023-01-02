Favored for its straightforward approach and with locations in 39 states, Aldi is set to become the country’s third-largest grocery retailer by the end of the year.

At the chain’s 2,000-plus locations, shoppers can browse an assortment of fresh produce, seasonal products, and gourmet treats, in addition to standard grocery staples. Aldi offers an extensive selection of store brand products, as more than 90 percent of its SKUs are private label. And according to the brand, one in three Aldi-exclusive items are award-winning, to boot.

The brand’s budget-friendly Winking Owl Wine collection and an inexpensive assortment of global vino can’t hurt, either.

While the chain has origins in Germany, the first stateside Aldi location opened in Iowa in 1976. Today, the chain has thousands of locations in the United States alone.

Aldi’s discount-focused strategy aims to keep labor costs low by shelving products in original shipping boxes, incentivizing customers to return their own grocery carts, and avoiding supplemental in-store services. You won’t find bank services or pharmacies at Aldi locations — just grocery deals, and lots of ‘em.

Keep reading to discover how many Aldis are located in your home state.

The Number of Aldi Locations by State