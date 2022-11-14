Jam Jar Offers a Sophisticated Take on Sweet Wine With Five Varieties You’ll Be Proud to Pour

Snobs and skeptics might scoff, but the numbers don’t lie: Survey says that most Americans actually prefer their wines a little sweet. Getting them to admit it, however, is a different story.

There is, after all, a certain stigma surrounding sweet wine. That it’s not a “serious” wine for “real” wine drinkers. This, however, is a misconception. While there are certainly low-tier brands pushing bottles of what’s basically boozy grape Kool-Aid, there are plenty of legitimate, passionate winemakers who are challenging this idea and upping the ante, proving that sweet doesn’t have to mean sickly and that it’s certainly not synonymous with unsophisticated.

And no brand exemplifies this philosophy more than Jam Jar Wines.

Jam Jar is founded on the belief that “anyone who likes their wines on the sweeter side deserves to have a delicious and well-crafted option,” and the brand has made it its mission to improve the selection and experience for those with this preference through a small but diverse line of high-quality varieties created with intention, integrity, and care.

The result: sweet wines that rewrite the rules, wines you’ll be proud to pour.

Sweet Wine Done Differently

“Simple. Pure. Honest.” That’s how Jam Jar advertises its product, and the wines successfully deliver on those promises. Jam Jar is gluten-free (some are even vegan!), and the wines’ sweetness is a product of residual sugar from the fruit itself, rather than a result of unnatural, unhealthy additives. Beyond that, the acidity, another Jam Jar differentiator, acts as a balancing agent, defying expectations by making for a selection of accessible, refreshing, and surprisingly dry wines.

With five varieties possessing depth and complexity (more on each below), Jam Jar’s portfolio is one that’s not only destined to delight sweet-toothed oenophiles but surprise and enlighten those who haven’t experienced a thoughtfully and skillfully crafted sweet wine.

The Best Ways to Enjoy Jam Jar

The next time you’re hanging out with family or friends, offer them something that’s sure to hit the sweet spot. While Jam Jar’s wines boast a versatility and drinkability that make them a welcome addition to any social situation, consider the following suggestions for making your next get-together even more special — whether it’s a romantic dinner, a rowdy celebration, or just a relaxing night in with Netflix.

Shake Up Your Brunch With Sweet Shiraz

A good millennial knows that any meal served between sunrise and sunset on Saturday or Sunday can fairly be dubbed brunch — a ritual that, of course, requires a boozy accompaniment. Next time you’re getting together with the gang on the weekend for eggs, waffles, or anything in between, trade Mimosas for something more exciting and surprising: We love a slightly chilled bottle of Jam Jar’s fresh and fruity Shiraz. A versatile and approachable food wine featuring dark chocolate undertones, it’s an ideal complement to both sweet and savory dishes (and pairs perfectly with the most important part of this particular meal: good ol’-fashioned gossip).

Keep Things Fresh and Fruity With Sweet White

For those days when you spill coffee on your new white shirt or your grocery bag bursts on a busy street, you need a little something to perk you up and add some pep to your step. To inject some zest into your routine, look no further than Jam Jar’s Sweet White. Made from grapes grown in the Western Cape of South Africa and bursting with juicy peach and apricot flavors, a glass of this wine practically begs you to turn that frown upside down.

Throw It Back With a Bottle of Sweet Blush

Decades before rosé all day was a glittery tagline adorning memes, T-shirts, and iPhone cases, the original pink ladies were kicking back and sipping on this perfect pastel and calling it blush. While it might technically be autumn, we suggest popping open a bottle of Blush, pretending you’re poolside and summoning summer’s carefree feeling with strawberry flavors accentuated by hints of juicy melon and nostalgic notes of cotton candy.

Cement Best-Guest Status With Sweet Red Blend

Imagine a drinkable version of your favorite seasonal dessert — this is it. Next time you’re invited to a party, bring along a bottle or two of Jam Jar Sweet Red Blend for a gift that feels both classy and cozy. Baking spices, vanilla, and cinnamon add dimension to its bold and smooth red-fruit base, making for a beautifully balanced Cabernet-dominated red blend that your hosts can pop open right at the dinner table or curl up with later in front of the fireplace.

Welcome Jam Jar’s Sparkling Sweet Red

Say hello to Jam Jar’s celebration in a bottle! This November, the brand is launching a sparkling sweet red that tastes just as good as it looks. With red fruit, berries, and just a touch of chocolate, this ruby-hued wine offers decadence without the color’s implied intensity, making for an easy-sipping option that serves as a festive (and photogenic!) addition to any holiday party. Or hey, just a night-in for one.

A Wine That’s as Free-Spirited as You Are, Plus Yummy Recipes

While Jam Jar is enjoyable all on its own, a final quality worth noting is its impressive versatility, and with the holidays rapidly approaching, now’s the time to rise to the special occasion and explore the wine’s other exciting possibilities. Check out the easy-to-make recipes below (and find more on the site), where Jam Jar serves as the perfect base for a unique take on the cocktail of the moment and a party punch that your pals won’t stop talking about.

Sbagliato

While it might be named after the Italian word for “mistake,” the Sbagliato is always a good choice.

After being name-dropped in an HBO TikTok video promoting “House of the Dragon,” the Negroni Sbagliato (“with Prosecco in it”) is enjoying its 15 minutes of bar fame as social media’s viral drink du jour. While actor Emma D’Arcy is responsible for the pop-culture moment, the cocktail is said to have been born when a bartender accidentally grabbed sparkling wine instead of gin, and Jam Jar’s recipe implements an additional, though intentional, swap (Aperol instead of Campari) to create a totally unique beverage showcasing its bright and bubbly Sparkling Red.

It might be #trending, but this cocktail is destined to be a classic.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Jam Jar Sparkling Sweet Red

1 ½ ounces Aperol

1 ½ ounces sweet vermouth

Directions:

Pour all the ingredients over ice. Give it a light stir. Take an orange peel and rim glass with rind. Garnish with peel or orange slice and enjoy!

Sweet Shiraz or Sweet Red Blend Mulled Wine

Is it really the holiday season if you’re not sipping a steaming cup of mulled wine? We think not. There’s something magical about this drink – perhaps it’s the sprinkling of spices and waving your magic wand (a.k.a. the stirring instrument of your choosing), or the fact that the aroma has the power to lure guests to the kitchen from every corner of the house.

Which is good, because as soon as their mugs are empty, your guests will definitely be asking for more.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz or Sweet Red Blend

½ cup water

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground ginger

4 whole star anise

1 large orange, quartered

8 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Additional cinnamon sticks for garnish

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine water, nutmeg, ginger, star anise, and 1 cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low and simmer. Squeeze the juice from the orange quarters into the simmering water. Push 2 cloves into each orange quarter and place in simmering water for 5 minutes, then remove orange/cloves. Pour in Sweet Shiraz or Red Blend and heat until steaming for 10 minutes. Remove the remaining star anise and cinnamon stick. Pour into mugs and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Whether you’re packing for a picnic or stocking up for a party, enjoying a bottle at dinner with your beau, or in the bath with your book, Jam Jar has a creative, well-crafted wine that you’re sure to love.

Raise a glass – welcome to the sweet life.

This article is sponsored by Jam Jar Wines.