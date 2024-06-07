How Will You Luxardo Limoncello Spritz This Summer? [QUIZ]

Call your friends, pop some bottles, and prepare the patios! Spritz season has officially arrived.

Fizzy and flavorful, the spritz is an easy-breezy beverage that embodies the carefree feeling of summer. And whether you’re mixing one up at home or ordering a round from your favorite Italian bistro, there’s no better liqueur to begin with than Italy’s Luxardo.

The Luxardo family has been crafting high-quality — and royally recognized — liqueurs for two centuries, ever since Girolamo Luxardo founded his distillery in 1821. And while the Italian entrepreneur first made a name for himself with the Maraschino Originale, it’s the silky-smooth Luxardo Limoncello we’re looking forward to sipping on the cocktail of the summer all season long.

For their take on the classic liqueur, Luxardo infuses alcohol with the peels, pulp, and juice of Sorrento lemons harvested in the Italian countryside to create a bright beverage that strikes the perfect note of tart and sweet — easy to sip on alone or (even better) to serve as the base for your new signature cocktail: The Luxardo Limoncello Spritz.

Beyond being flavorful and refreshing, the best part about a spritz is simplicity. All you need to summon the spirit and style of Italy is 2 ounces of Luxardo Limoncello, 3 ounces of Prosecco, half an ounce of lemon juice, and 1 ounce of club soda. Just pour over ice and swirl. Then, sit back and enjoy your glass of sparkling sunshine.

To spritz or not to spritz? That is not the question, but rather how to spritz. That’s a quandary worth contemplation. Fortunately, we’ve formulated a quiz to help you determine the best setting for your first spritz of the summer. (For the record, there are no wrong answers.)

Saluti!

This infographic is sponsored by Luxardo USA.