Though it’s been gaining steam in the boutique cafe and wellness world for several years, it’s safe to say that matcha’s viral fame has reached new heights in 2025. And it’s not just typical matcha lattes that are gaining popularity: Strawberry-spiked matcha drinks, coconut water topped with matcha clouds, and even quart-sized latte buckets filled with ice cream and cake are taking over the internet with their bright green appeal.

Now that this traditional Japanese beverage is available just about everywhere, it’s likely that not every product on the market is the highest quality — especially as the increased demand has led to a matcha shortage. So if you’re a matcha purist, looking to make superior brews at

home, it’s important to be able to spot the signs of a high- versus low-quality matcha.

To tackle this question, VinePair spoke with Isabella Pang, founder of Aoko Matcha, a new cafe in New York City that offers both specialty lattes and matcha gelato. Pang suggests that you can check the quality of your matcha powder at home by observing its color, texture, foam levels, and taste.

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from dried green tea leaves, and the powder itself can give you some clues about its quality before you even make the tea. The first thing you can observe is the color of the powder. A great-quality matcha powder will be a bright green color (the more vibrant the better), and lower quality will be dull green, yellow, or browner, which can also be an indication that it’s not as fresh.

Next, you can look at the texture of the powder. Either just looking at it in a bowl or spreading it out over a countertop with your finger, you can see if the matcha looks silky or gritty. Ideally, you would have a smooth, ultra-fine powder with no clumps.

Typically to make matcha tea, the powder is combined with hot water in a ceramic bowl with a bamboo whisk. Pang shares that the way that the matcha interacts with the whisk is another sign to watch out for: If it creates a fine, creamy foam, that indicates you have a good matcha. What you don’t want to see is the creation of large bubbles that don’t yield the desired frothy texture.

The ultimate test of quality always comes down to the taste. “High-quality matcha tastes smooth, naturally sweet, and umami-rich, with little bitterness,” Pang says. “Lower quality tends to be more astringent, flat, or overly bitter.”

Before you even buy your matcha, there are signs to look for in the store that might hint at whether or not you’re buying a high-end product. Ceremonial-grade matcha is meant to be used for tea, while culinary grade is meant to flavor foods and isn’t as high quality (but is a good option when you want to make something like matcha cookies). Price can also be an indicator of quality — though it’s not always pound for pound. The more expensive the product is, the more likely it’s good quality.

Similar to other products like olive oil or wine, matcha can be sensitive to sunlight and long exposure to light or heat can degrade the powder. That’s why in most cases, the higher-grade products are sold in opaque, rather than transparent, containers.

“At the end of the day, freshness is everything,” Pang says. “Keep your matcha tightly sealed in the fridge and away from light to achieve the best flavor and quality.”