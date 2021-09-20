How much you should spend is totally up to you and your own budget. If you want to make certain that you are bringing a great bottle, shoot for $20 and above. I am fully aware that there are great bottles under this price threshold, but I’ve always found that if you’re in a rush and don’t see any of those that you already know, wines at this price point or above will deliver.

An added bonus here: It’s highly likely the hosts will Google the bottle after you leave, and who wants to look cheap?