Despite the fact that the overall beer market has had a tough go in recent years, the stout category has continued to grow in popularity — likely thanks to the virality and cultural cachet of one specific Irish product. But Guinness isn’t the only beloved stout on the market. Across the country, there are thousands of craft brewers experimenting within the category, resulting in almost a dozen distinct substyles.
Given all the stouts out there, we were curious to know which ones rank highest in each state and Washington, D.C. To determine each state’s highest-rated stout, we consulted BeerAdvocate’s list of top-rated beers from breweries across the country, filtering specifically for the category. As an equalizer, we only considered beers with over 100 ratings — excluding Hawaii, Mississippi, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and West Virginia, none of which have a stout that reaches that threshold. For those states, the beer with the highest number of reviews was awarded the state’s top-rated stout.
Curious to know which stout rates the highest in your home state? Keep reading to check out the highest-rated stout in every state according to BeerAdvocate below!
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Coffee Oatmeal Stout
Good People Brewing Company
Oatmeal Stout | 6.00%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 15.50%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 10.20%
|California
|Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 14.00%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 8.50%
|Delaware
|World Wide Stout – Utopias Barrel-Aged
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|Mexican Radio
Bluejacket Brewery
Sweet / Milk Stout | 7.40%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
Terrapin Beer Company
Oatmeal Stout | 9.40%
|Hawaii*
|South Shore
Honolulu Beerworks
American Stout | 6.20%
|Idaho
|Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 9.50%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Rye Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
American Imperial Stout | 14.00%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing
Russian Imperial Stout | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Buffalo Sweat
Tallgrass Brewing Tap House
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5.00%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse
Sweet / Milk Stout | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Rêve
Parish Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 6.80%
|Maine
|Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 10.50%
|Maryland
|1st Meal
RAR Brewing (Reale Revival)
American Stout | 7.00%
|Massachusetts
|Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 9.70%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 11.70%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 14.00%
|Mississippi*
|Cream Stout
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 4.50%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
American Imperial Stout | 12.80%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Black Betty Imperial Stout – Whiskey Barrel-Aged
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Taproom
Russian Imperial Stout | 11.50%
|Nevada
|Outlaw Milk Stout
Great Basin Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 4.90%
|New Hampshire
|RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 9.50%
|New Jersey
|A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 12.20%
|New Mexico
|Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout
Marble Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|New York
|Michigan Maple Jesus
Evil Twin Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 12.00%
|North Carolina
|The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 12.25%
|North Dakota*
|Milk Maiden
Drekker Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5.00%
|Ohio
|Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro
Jackie O’s Taproom & Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 12.10%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
American Imperial Stout | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Black Magick – Pappy Van Winkle
Voodoo Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 13.00%
|Rhode Island*
|Raffi
Tilted Barn Brewery
Oatmeal Stout | 7.60%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 10.50%
|South Dakota*
|Smoke Jumper Stout
Firehouse Brewing Co.
American Stout | 5.20%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing – Broad Ave OG
American Imperial Stout | 12.20%
|Texas
|Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 11.30%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 10.00%
|Virginia
|Trickery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Sweet / Milk Stout | 13.50%
|Washington
|The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Co.
Oatmeal Stout | 13.30%
|West Virginia*
|Sluice Dry Stout
Big Timber Brewing
Irish Dry Stout | 5.00%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 13.00%
|Wyoming
|Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Foreign / Export Stout | 6.00%
*Fewer than 100 ratings on BeerAdvocate.
