The Highest-Rated Stout In Every State (2022) [MAP]

During the chilly winter months, rich, decadent stout is the perfect choice for slow sipping.

Stout is often heavy-bodied, with a higher alcohol content and more robust flavor profile than its brewed counterparts. From Russian Imperial to creamy oatmeal stout, there’s something for every beer enthusiast or curious newbie.

To create this list, VinePair identified the top-rated stouts in each state with at least 100 user ratings on Beer Advocate, with the exception of Hawaii , North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which produce a stout with at least 100 votes — and no wonder: it’s difficult to imagine sipping a stout in sunny Hawaii.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Whether you prefer milk stout or heavier American Imperials, keep reading to discover this digital roadtrip of the United States’s highest-rated stouts.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based upon data from each state’s Top Rated Beers page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.

*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.