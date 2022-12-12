The Highest-Rated Stout In Every State (2022) [MAP]

During the chilly winter months, rich, decadent stout is the perfect choice for slow sipping.
Stout is often heavy-bodied, with a higher alcohol content and more robust flavor profile than its brewed counterparts. From Russian Imperial to creamy oatmeal stout, there’s something for every beer enthusiast or curious newbie.
To create this list, VinePair identified the top-rated stouts in each state with at least 100 user ratings on Beer Advocate, with the exception of Hawaii , North Dakota, and South Dakota, none of which produce a stout with at least 100 votes — and no wonder: it’s difficult to imagine sipping a stout in sunny Hawaii.
Whether you prefer milk stout or heavier American Imperials, keep reading to discover this digital roadtrip of the United States’s highest-rated stouts.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based upon data from each state’s Top Rated Beers page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Coffee Oatmeal Stout
Good People Brewing Company
Oatmeal Stout | 6.00%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 14.00%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 10.20%
|California
|Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 13.00%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 8.50%
|Delaware
|Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|Mexican Radio
Bluejacket Brewery / Arsenal Restaurant
Sweet / Milk Stout | 7.40%
|Florida
|Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout
Angry Chair Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
Terrapin Beer Company
Oatmeal Stout | 9.40%
|Hawaii
|South Shore
Honolulu Beerworks
American Stout | 7.20%
|Idaho
|Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 9.50%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
American Imperial Stout | 13.20%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing
Russian Imperial Stout | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Buffalo Sweat
Tallgrass Brewing Tap House
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5.00%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse
Sweet / Milk Stout | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Rêve
Parish Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 6.80%
|Maine
|Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 10.50%
|Maryland
|1st Meal
RAR Brewing (Reale Revival)
American Stout | 7.00%
|Massachusetts
|Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 9.70%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 11.30%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 14.00%
|Mississippi
|Cream Stout
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5.40%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Black Betty Imperial Stout – Whiskey Barrel-Aged
Nebraska Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 11.30%
|Nevada
|Outlaw Milk Stout
Great Basin Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 9.90%
|New Hampshire
|RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 9.50%
|New Jersey
|A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 12.20%
|New Mexico
|Malpais Stout
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Foreign / Export Stout | 7.50%
|New York
|Double Barrel Jesus
Evil Twin Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 12.00%
|North Carolina
|The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 12.25%
|North Dakota
|Milk Maiden
Drekker Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5.00%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
American Imperial Stout | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Only Void – Single-Origin Ethiopian Coffee
Tired Hands Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 10.00%
|Rhode Island
|Revival White Electric Coffee Stout
Revival Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 8.00%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Cake – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Westbrook Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 8.00%
|South Dakota
|Smoke Jumper Stout
Firehouse Brewing Co.
American Stout | 5.20%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 12.20%
|Texas
|Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 11.30%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 10.00%
|Virginia
|Trickery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Sweet / Milk Stout | 13.50%
|Washington
|The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Co.
Oatmeal Stout | 13.30%
|West Virginia
|Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Oatmeal Stout | 5.2%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 11.00%
|Wyoming
|Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Foreign / Export Stout | 6.00%
*Less than 100 ratings on Beer Advocate.