India Pale Ales are the darling of the United States craft brewing industry. The style is the most produced among U.S. craft brewers, accounting for roughly 50 percent of the segment’s off-premise sales and 40 percent of its volume, according to Circana and the Brewers Association, respectively. With sub-styles ranging from New England hazies to crisp, bitter West Coast expressions, the hoppy category leaves room for innovation and experimentation.
Given Americans’ general infatuation with these flavor-blasted brews — which can land anywhere from piny and resinous to juicy and citrusy — we parsed through BeerAdvocate’s database to find the highest-rated IPA in each state this year. As a baseline, we only considered beers with over 100 ratings on the platform for this list.
Out of the many IPA sub-categories, hazy — including hazy imperial — had the strongest showing as the highest-rated IPA in 19 states. Just behind it in 18 states was the imperial IPA, also known as a double IPA. The other top performer was the American IPA, the punchier counterpart to the English IPA.
To see if your go-to IPA ranks best in your home state, check our map and table charting the forerunners below.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
American IPA | 7.4%
|Alaska
|Galaxy White IPA
Anchorage Brewing Company
Belgian IPA | 7%
|Arizona
|Spellbinder
Wren House Brewing Co.
New England IPA | 6.9%
|Arkansas
|Presidential IPA
Diamond Bear Brewing Company
American IPA | 6.2%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Juicy Bits – Double Dry-Hopped
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
New England IPA | 6.7%
|Connecticut
|Locust Reign
New England Brewing Co.
New England Imperial IPA | 8.2%
|Delaware
|120 Minute IPA – Utopias Barrel-Aged
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Imperial IPA | 17%
|Washington, D.C.
|On the Wings of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
Imperial IPA | 9.2%
|Florida
|Zote
Calusa Brewing
New England Imperial IPA | 7.5%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
American IPA | 6.6%
|Hawaii
|Double Overhead Double IPA
Maui Brewing Co.
Imperial IPA | 8.5%
|Idaho
|Dagger Falls
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
American IPA | 6.5%
|Illinois
|Emerald Grouper
Pipeworks Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 9.5%
|Indiana
|Permanent Funeral
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Imperial IPA | 10.5%
|Iowa
|King Sue
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
New England Imperial IPA | 8.2%
|Kansas
|Yakimaniac
Free State Brewing Co.
American IPA | 7.5%
|Kentucky
|Heller Heaven Double IPA
West Sixth Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 9.5%
|Louisiana
|Ghost in the Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
New England Imperial IPA | 8.5%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
Imperial IPA | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Double Duckpin
Union Craft Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 8.5%
|Massachusetts
|King JJJuliusss
Tree House Brewing Company
New England Imperial IPA | 8.2%
|Michigan
|Hopslam Ale
Bell’s Brewery – Eccentric Café & General Store
Imperial IPA | 10%
|Minnesota
|Abrasive Ale
Surly Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 9.2%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
Imperial IPA | 8%
|Missouri
|Fallen Flag – Double Dry-Hopped
Narrow Gauge Brewing Company
New England Imperial IPA | 7%
|Montana
|Tumbleweed
Lewis & Clark Brewing Company
English IPA | 6.6%
|Nebraska
|IPA
Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.
American IPA | 6.3%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
New England IPA | 7%
|New Hampshire
|IPA
Stoneface Brewing Company
American IPA | 7.2%
|New Jersey
|Party Wave
Kane Brewing Company
New England IPA | 7.4%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
American IPA | 7.5%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing
New England Imperial IPA | 10%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
New England IPA | 7.1%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
New England Imperial IPA | 8.2%
|Ohio
|Dragonsaddle
Hoof Hearted Brewing
Imperial IPA | 8.90%
|Oklahoma
|Alpha Hive Double IPA
COOP Ale Works
Imperial IPA | 8.9%
|Oregon
|Notorious Triple IPA
Boneyard Beer Company
Imperial IPA | 11.5%
|Pennsylvania
|Albatross
Brew Gentlemen
New England Imperial IPA | 8%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
New England Imperial IPA | 8.5%
|South Carolina
|Boy King
COAST Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 9.7%
|South Dakota
|11th Hour IPA
Crow Peak Brewing
American IPA | 6.5%
|Tennessee
|Attention Please!
Bearded Iris Brewing
New England Imperial IPA | 8.2%
|Texas
|Yellow Rose
The Lone Pint Brewery
American IPA | 6.8%
|Utah
|Dubhe
Uinta Brewing Company
Black IPA | 9.3%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
Imperial IPA | 8%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
New England Imperial IPA | 8.3%
|Washington
|Blimey That’s Bitter!
Reuben’s Brews
Imperial IPA | 10.5%
|West Virginia
|Devil Anse IPA
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
American IPA | 6.9%
|Wisconsin
|Thumbprint Scream IIPA
New Glarus Brewing Company
Imperial IPA | 9%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing
Imperial IPA | 9%
*Image retrieved from pavelkant – stock.adobe.com