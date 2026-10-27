See more of VinePair in your search results.

India Pale Ales are the darling of the United States craft brewing industry. The style is the most produced among U.S. craft brewers, accounting for roughly 50 percent of the segment’s off-premise sales and 40 percent of its volume, according to Circana and the Brewers Association, respectively. With sub-styles ranging from New England hazies to crisp, bitter West Coast expressions, the hoppy category leaves room for innovation and experimentation.

Given Americans’ general infatuation with these flavor-blasted brews — which can land anywhere from piny and resinous to juicy and citrusy — we parsed through BeerAdvocate’s database to find the highest-rated IPA in each state this year. As a baseline, we only considered beers with over 100 ratings on the platform for this list.

Out of the many IPA sub-categories, hazy — including hazy imperial — had the strongest showing as the highest-rated IPA in 19 states. Just behind it in 18 states was the imperial IPA, also known as a double IPA. The other top performer was the American IPA, the punchier counterpart to the English IPA.

To see if your go-to IPA ranks best in your home state, check our map and table charting the forerunners below.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.

*Image retrieved from pavelkant – stock.adobe.com