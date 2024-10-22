Haley Traub’s Gold Coast Spritz Adds Sparkle to Your Fall Cocktail Repertoire

As the autumn leaves begin to fall, some of us might just shed a tear as we trade out our swimwear, iced lattes, and summer apéritifs for sweaters, PSLs, and warming, spiced cocktails. Even as the days grow shorter and the nights grow more crisp, in-demand NYC bartender Haley Traub has found a way to keep things effervescent and refreshing, thanks to La Marca Prosecco.

Since 1968, La Marca has served as an ambassador for Prosecco and the Veneto region, bringing the Glera grape to the world one cheery toast at a time. With notes of juicy peach, ripe lemon, and green apple, La Marca Prosecco brightens up brunches, elevates happy hours, and puts the sparkle in post-work wine-downs. Fabulous on its own, its elegant floral flavor profile is also the perfect springboard for this fall’s festive cocktails, like the Gold Coast Spritz.

Award-winning mixologist and general manager of not one but two bars on NYC’s Lower East Side, Haley shared, “I am a firm believer that bubbles can and should be enjoyed year-round without the need for a special occasion, so I was excited to craft a La Marca spritz geared towards fall.”

In place of the typical aperitivo, Haley incorporates Cynar, a complex and rich-tasting artichoke-flavored amaro made with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices. Its subtle smokiness paired with homemade rosemary syrup yields a comforting, cozy base that juxtaposes La Marca Prosecco’s vivacious vibe.

“I love incorporating both culinary and seasonal flavor inspiration into new cocktails, and fall is by far my favorite season — thinking about all of the warming flavors, hearty herbs, and orchard fruits becoming readily available really gets the wheels turning for me. I’m very much a classic cocktail bartender, and it’s always fun to incorporate new flavors and ingredients into classic templates.”

Pivoting from traditional spritzes, Haley chose to focus on warm, bittersweet flavors, yielding, as she put it, “the antithesis of the summer spritzes we all know and love.”

“The Cynar and rosemary usher in the vegetal and herbaceous notes reminiscent of fall,” she says, “while the grapefruit brings the brightness of the cool weather citrus season. Everything is tied together with the crisp touch of sweetness and notes of stone fruit of La Marca Prosecco — a fitting bubble to top off the Gold Coast Spritz.”

This harvest season, we invite you to whip up a batch of Gold Coast Spritzes and let La Marca Prosecco bring a touch of easygoing, warm Italian hospitality to your next gathering.

Haley’s Gold Coast Spritz

Glass: Red Wine Glass/Spritz glass

Ingredients:

1 ounce Cynar

½ ounce Rosemary Syrup*

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

3 ounces La Marca Prosecco

1 grapefruit twist

Garnish: grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig

Directions:

In a shaking tin, combine Cynar, rosemary syrup, fresh lemon juice and 1 grapefruit twist. Add ice and shake briefly. Strain into a bodega glass (or wine glass) and add 2 ounces La Marca Prosecco. Carefully add cracked ice to fill the glass and top with remaining Prosecco. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and a fresh rosemary sprig.

*Rosemary Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup granulated white sugar

½ cup fresh rosemary leaves, stems removed

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine water, sugar, and rosemary. Bring to a boil to dissolve the sugar, then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate overnight. Strain through a fine strainer to remove stems and discard. Syrup will last 2 weeks refrigerated and sealed.

This article is sponsored by La Marca Prosecco.