4 Ways to Smash Your Cocktail Game This Season With Grand Marnier

As the heat of summer dissipates, breezy afternoons and cool evenings become the perfect opportunity for slowing down and leaning into total relaxation. That’s why the best cocktail recipes are also the most low maintenance — minimal ingredients, a lot of creative freedom, and a maximally delicious result.

One of our go-tos is the Smash, which, at its core, is just a few simple yet delicious ingredients: muddled citrus and mint shaken with your spirit of choice. We love that a Smash can be made with almost any spirit, meaning you’re not beholden to the standard whiskey or vodka. Instead, try creating your next Smash with Grand Marnier, an unexpectedly delicious liqueur that incorporates fine French Cognac with the snappy flavor of bitter orange.

The Grand Marnier story began in 1827, nearly 200 years ago, when Jean Baptiste Lapostolle decided to open his distillery in a small city outside Paris. That’s where he created premium fruit liqueurs, which quickly gained a local reputation for excellence.

Around 50 years later, his granddaughter married Louis-Alexandre Marnier, the son of wine merchants: The House of Marnier-Lapostolle was born. It was Louis Alexandre who had the audacious idea to combine smooth French Cognac with a liqueur made from Citrus Bigaradia oranges — the first “Grand” encounter!

The original Grand Marnier recipe continues to stand the test of time. Already prized for its contribution to some of the best Margaritas, Grand Marnier’s most iconic product, Cordon Rouge, also lends itself to creating a Smash — one with nuanced flavors that can take your cocktail game to the next level. Inside the bottle, find bright burnt orange flavors balanced by herbaceous and vanilla bean notes derived from the Cognac’s smooth complexity.

Ready to smash it this season? We’ve got you covered with four easy and delicious cocktail recipes that celebrate Grand Marnier.

The Grand Smash

Grand Marnier’s base of smooth Cognac helps to elevate the taste of any cocktail, especially when its intriguing flavor is allowed to shine. The Grand Smash does just this as it’s made with just three simple ingredients. In this Grand Smash, citrus-forward Cordon Rouge pairs perfectly with bright lemon; freshly muddled mint balances the cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

4 lemon wedges

4 to 6 mint leaves

Directions:

Gently muddle lemons and mint in a shaker tin. Add Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge and ice and shake well. Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass, garnish with a sprig of mint, and enjoy. If you crave something bubbly, top with a splash of soda.

Grand Cucumber Melon Smash

When it comes to the most refreshing-tasting flavors, cucumber and melon are hard to beat. The two come together to form a harmonious pair in the Grand Cucumber Melon Smash, which combines freshly muddled cucumber with sweet, rounded melon liqueur, white rum, and the bright and zingy flavor of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge.

With this cocktail, it’s time to expect the unexpected. That’s what Louis Alexandre did when he first mixed sophisticated Cognac with audacious bitter orange more than 100 years ago to create Grand Marnier’s signature Cordon Rouge.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ ounces Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

½ ounce Wray & Nephew White Rum

¼ ounce melon liqueur

2 to 3 muddled cucumber slices

2 to 3 muddled lime wedges

4 to 6 muddled mint leaves

¼ ounce simple syrup

Garnish: cucumber slice or melon balls on a pick

Directions:

Gently muddle cucumber, lime, and mint in a shaker tin. Add Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, white rum, melon liqueur, simple syrup, and ice, and shake well. Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass, garnish with a cucumber slice or melon balls, and enjoy.

Grand Whiskey Peach Smash

For a Southern-inspired take on the Smash, look no further than the sweet Georgia peach. In the Grand Whiskey Peach Smash, its bright, juicy flavors combine with herbaceous mint and basil for a true ode to the region. Ripe fruit flavor meets burnt sugar, vanilla, and caramel, with the addition of Grand Marnier and Bourbon, creating a balanced sipper perfect for an afternoon spent on the front porch.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1 ounce bourbon

2 to 3 muddled peach slices

4 muddled lemon wedges

4 muddled basil leaves

4 to 6 muddled mint leaves

¼ ounce simple syrup

Garnish: peach fan and basil

Directions:

Gently muddle peach slices, lemon, basil, and mint in a shaker tin. Add Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, bourbon, simple syrup, and ice, and shake well. Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass, garnish with a peach fan and basil leaves, and enjoy.

Grand Raspberry Smash

This Grand Raspberry Smash is the perfect libation to sip post-meal during the last vestiges of summer. An irreverently chic sipper — sweet, ripe berry flavors mingle with fresh mint and cocoa bitters. Those flavors are all brought together with a citrus punch from Grand Marnier. Vanilla notes from Cordon Rouge’s Cognac play perfectly with the raspberry and cocoa, making this Smash-up the perfect option for those with a sophisticated sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

Cocoa bitters, 2 dashes

2 muddled lemon wedges

3 to 5 muddled raspberries

4 to 6 muddled mint leaves

Garnish: thyme sprig and raspberries

Directions:

Gently muddle lemon, raspberries, and mint in a shaker tin. Add Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, cocoa bitters, and ice, and shake well. Pour into an ice-filled rocks glass, garnish with a thyme sprig and raspberries, and enjoy.

