Get Ahead of the Trend and Drink a Lemon Spritz This Summer

Some things just make sense together: peanut butter and jelly, the beach and sunshine, shampoo and conditioner. Consider this a bid to add one more combination to the “perfect pair” repertoire: lemon and Spritzes.

Both connote hot weather, blank blue skies, and languorous summertime. When combined, something magic happens, resulting in a pithy Lemon Spritz on the verge of becoming a breakout star. But it’s no overnight success. This cocktail has been teetering on the brink of mainstream popularity for years. Now all it needs is a little push.

The Origin of the Spritz



Nabbing its name from the German word “spritzen,” meaning “to splash,” an iteration of the increasingly popular Spritz now ranks eighth out of the 50 top-selling cocktails of 2024. Its roots date as far back as the 1800s, when soldiers passing through Veneto, Italy, part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, found the native wines unpalatable, adding a splash of water to tone them down. In the 200-odd years since then, flat water was swapped for fizzy soda water and sparkling wine, and supplemental fortified wines and liqueurs were added. The resulting Spritz is a sessionable staple ripe for experimentation.

Trend Alert

Those with an ear to the ground regarding beverage trends might not be surprised to learn that the Spritz has surpassed Bellinis and even Espresso Martini’s popularity across the U.S., according to a report by CGA by NIQ. The numbers don’t lie — since 2021, the demand for Spritz cocktails has continually increased. Mixologists are getting creative, using the foundation of the Spritz as a launchpad for new hybrids swirled up with various spices, botanical infusions, liqueurs, and fruits. Its adaptability is indeed part of its charm.

Much like the Appletini and Cosmopolitans of the 1990s, the present-day Spritz has a loyal fanbase; it’s popular among traditionalists and those who participate in mindful drinking. And while the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz may come to mind, a new citrusy iteration is taking social media and bar and restaurant menus by storm — the Lemon Spritz.

When Life Gives You Lemons

The humble lemon has stood the test of time. Whether expressed, zested, or juiced, it’s an essential component of old cocktail standbys, as well as the new guard. In fact, according to Google Trends, lemon has remained the most popular citrus fruit for the past five years. VinePair readers agree: According to internal data, when readers comb our illustrious cocktail recipe library, “lemon” is a top ten trending keyword.

When this sunshine yellow fruit combines with summer’s favorite cocktail, all we can say is pucker up.

The Best Lemon Spritz Is One Made With Le Moné

For those who crave the liveliness of a traditional Spritz without any syrupy bitterness, the Le Moné Spritz is a lighter, livelier apéritif. A modern expression of the OG bubbly confection, this approachable alternative is poised to become a drinks icon. Perfect for any sunshine-fueled occasion, Le Moné is low in sugar and crafted with fortified wine produced in New York.

Made with all-natural Meyer lemon peel, three types of lime, Italian bergamot, and sweetened with just organic agave, it’s a zesty, elegant base for delicious cocktails on hot summer days — and all year round. Coming in at just 16 percent ABV with seven times less sugar than other apéritifs on the market (based on independent lab tests), Le Moné manages to be rich but not bitter, sweet but not cloying. With simple, high-caliber ingredients and vibrant flavors, Le Moné‘s proprietary citrus botanical blend balances nicely with its light body, making it the perfect foundation for the trending Lemon Spritz.

Made with equal parts Prosecco and Le Moné over ice, then garnished with an expressed lemon twist and a single green grape, the Le Moné Spritz comes together quickly, leaving more time to sit, sip, and savor. And since apéritifs are usually served alongside a snack, feel free to pop that green grape garnish, a playful nod to the grapes that help make Le Moné.

Ahead of the Curve

We get it. Trends come and go. Unless, of course, they don’t — and we have a feeling this one might just stick around. With lemon continuing to reign supreme among citrus fruits and the Spritz’s rising popularity showing no sign of stopping, it’s a safe bet. So when you order a Lemon Spritz or craft a Le Moné Spritz at home, don’t be surprised when you overhear, “I’ll have what they’re having.”

Trendsetter status achieved.

Le Moné Spritz Recipe

Ingredients

Le Moné apéritif

Dry Prosecco

Garnish: expressed lemon peel and green grape

Directions

Combine equal parts Le Moné and Prosseco in a wine glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with an expressed lemon peel and green grape.

This article is sponsored by Le Moné.