Whether you accidentally brewed too much coffee or just want to make your mornings a little easier by prepping a batch ahead of time, it’s important to know the proper way to store your freshly brewed joe. That’s why VinePair tapped Jonathan Freihofer, director of coffee services at New York-based Joe Coffee, to share some guidance on how to save the extras from your morning pot.

First thing’s first: Is it acceptable, or even safe, to put hot coffee in the fridge at all? While purists might only enjoy a cup straight from the French press itself, Freihofer says that stashing some away for later is definitely OK. Still, he says it’s probably best to let the coffee cool completely before storing it, “mostly because my mom always told me not to put piping hot items in the fridge.” (She was onto something, as storing hot items incorrectly could lead to bacterial growth.)

Once your coffee has cooled down, transfer it to a sealed jar, jug, or pitcher. If it’s still a little warm, it’s best practice to avoid plastic containers, as the heat could lead to the leaching of dangerous chemicals from the plastic. Whichever vessel you choose, make sure it’s airtight.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“Air and light are enemies of coffee,” Freihofer explains.

Once your drip coffee is secure in the fridge, how long can it stay there? Freihofer says three days is a safe bet, but suggests a few extra days is probably fine, too. “If I’m at home and no one’s looking, I might keep mine in the fridge for a week,” he adds.

While your coffee will be safe to drink after a few days, it may lose some of its character over that time. To preserve as much flavor as possible, Freihofer recommends enjoying leftover coffee on ice instead of reheating it.

“If you’re picky about the quality and flavor balance of your brewed coffee, the results might be disappointing,” he says. “Reheating coffee causes chlorogenic acids to break down into caffeic and quinic acids, which can produce pretty bitter-tasting results.” For us, some ice and a splash of oat milk feel like the best additions to amp up leftover brew.

In short: It’s not the most elevated form of coffee consumption, but for a convenient caffeine boost, it’s perfectly safe to keep that extra batch on hand in the fridge.