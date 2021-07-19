What if helping the planet was as easy as shaking up a delicious zero-waste cocktail? Would you toast your way to a more sustainable world? Premium rum producer Flor de Caña is putting these questions into action in the hopes of turning people into agents of change, starting from right behind the bar.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), reducing food waste –– which accounts for nearly one-third or 1.6 billion tons of all food produced each year –– is one of the best ways to battle climate change.

As part of its Together for a Greener Future campaign (which has pledged to plant 1 million trees by 2025) Flor de Caña launched Zero Waste Month, a sustainability initiative built around something we can all raise a glass to: creating unique, sustainable cocktails with gorgeous garnishes by upcycling ingredients.

Throughout July, over 500 bars and restaurants in 30 countries will be serving up a special selection of zero-waste cocktails. Around the world, creative bartenders will showcase just how delicious, and easy, it can be to turn food waste into zero waste — all with the goal of eliminating up to 9 tons of food waste in the process. Venues and consumers will also score tips and tricks on how to adopt everyday sustainability practices that can be used to support eco-friendly efforts year-round.

Some of the global personalities who have joined the Zero Waste Month initiative include Julio Cabrera (U.S.), Nicole Lebedevitch (U.S.), Mario Farulla (Italy), Remy Savage (U.K.), Georgi Radev (U.K.), Antonio Naranjo (Spain), and Jesse Vida (Singapore).

As the first-ever carbon-neutral and Fair Trade Certified spirit, Flor de Caña embodies the belief that you must be the change you wish to see in the world. In 2020, as the recipient of the Green Awards’ prestigious “Sustainability Award,” the premium rum producer gained global recognition for its leadership in sustainable practices, though it’s no stranger to sustainability. This family-owned brand has talked the talk and walked the walk, setting an example and inspiring the industry throughout its entire 130-year history.

Each rum in the Flor de Caña portfolio is thoughtfully made from all-natural, sustainably sourced raw materials, aged naturally with zero added sugars, and distilled with 100 percent renewable energy. On top of this, all harmful carbon dioxide emissions produced during fermentation are recycled and captured during the process.

With help from Food Made Good, a global non-profit that promotes sustainability within the food service industry, Zero Waste Month will teach folks how to make delicious, hyper-local cocktails with a portion of the 644 million tons of fruits and vegetables, 347 million tons of cereals, and 275 million tons of tubers and roots that go to waste each year.

“Working with an ambitious, outward-looking, and creative partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way we can accelerate progressive practice across hospitality, making bars and restaurants a part of a global sustainability solution,” said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global.

For Zero Waste Month — and beyond — crafting a zero waste cocktail is as easy as one, two, three. Start with a sustainable, fair-trade, carbon-neutral spirit, like Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum or Flor de Caña Eco Rum. Then, get creative with your mixer by rescuing and repurposing local ingredients, either from your fridge or community, that would otherwise go to waste. Think peppery arugula, fruit skin-infused simple syrups, fragrant herbs, and more. Finally, flex your creativity — garnishes, accoutrements, decorative ice cubes — and use them all to leave no waste behind.

Check out the official Zero Waste Month website for a list of participating venues by country, original zero waste cocktail tutorials from world-renowned bartenders, practical tips on how to reduce food waste in your everyday life, and information for bars and restaurants on how to join the cause.

