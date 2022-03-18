Is there a better meal than brunch? Leisurely starting a Sunday surrounded by great friends, sweet and savory bites, hot coffee, and cocktails is as close to perfect as a meal gets. Throw in patio seating on a warm day and it might be actual heaven.

Since brunch is basically weekend happy hour with waffles, one would think that its cocktails would have more variety. While food options at brunch vary wildly depending on the type of restaurant, who is hosting, or time of year, the booze options are typically the same: Mimosas. No one is throwing shade at Mimosas, but it is 2022. It is time to break the unlimited Mimosa rut and serve beverages and spirits with a little international flair, like tequila.

Tequila made from the blue agave plant in Jalisco, Mexico, is a diverse spirit that can mix and match with any cocktail recipe thrown its way. One of the most respected tequila brands on the market, Don Julio, is particularly adept at making great cocktails with its top three styles of tequila.

Don Julio Blanco, a crystal-clear tequila with crisp agave flavors and hints of citrus, makes a great base for fruity cocktails. Don Julio Reposado is aged for eight months in American white oak barrels that give the spirit a mellow, elegant flavor with hints of dark chocolate, vanilla, and light cinnamon. Don Julio Añejo is barrel-aged for 18 months to produce a rich complexity of agave, wood, and hints of vanilla similar to whiskey.

From sparkling Blanco rosés to Reposado-loaded cold brews, this list of Don Julio brunch cocktails will make you forget all about orange juice and cheap Champagne.

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

Can’t break the Mimosa with brunch habit? We don’t blame you. The bottomless Mimosa brunch is deeply ingrained in our collective psyche. Quite frankly there is no reason to erase the word Mimosa from your vocabulary. The Tequila Sunrise Mimosa merges the classic Tequila Sunrise with everyone’s favorite brunch drink. It takes two minutes to make, is loaded with all the fresh citrus goodies we’ve come to expect from our morning beverages, and packs a punch. It also looks amazing. Orange sunshine in a flute glass? Yes, please.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Don Julio Blanco Tequila

1 small bottle Champagne (about 6 ounces)

1/4 cup orange juice

Orange wedges

1 tablespoon sugar

A few splashes grenadine

Directions:

Rub an orange slice around the rim of the Champagne flute and dip the rim into sugar. Pour Don Julio Blanco Tequila into the flute. Fill halfway with Champagne. Fill the rest of the flute with orange juice. Add a few splashes of grenadine to create the sunrise effect.

Watermelon Basil Margarita

A tart sweet-and-sour lime Margarita might be a little too much for the old taste buds first thing in the morning. If so, soften the blow by making a Watermelon Basil Margarita. This light but vibrant Margarita will have you saying “no” to triple sec before noon from here on out.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Don Julio Añejo Tequila

Tequila 1 ounce basil simple syrup (see recipe below)

2 ounces fresh watermelon juice

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon of sea salt

1 thinly sliced jalapeño

Ice as needed

Directions:

Prepare watermelon juice by chopping, blending, and staining two cups of seedless watermelon. Pour sea salt into a small shallow bowl or plate. Run sliced lime wedge along the rim of rocks glass, dip the rim into the salt, then fill the glass with ice. Fill the shaker with ice, Don Julio Añejo Tequila, basil simple syrup, watermelon juice, lime juice and jalapeño (if using). Shake mixture. Using a strainer, pour Margarita into prepared rocks glass.

*Basil Simple Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Combine sugar, water, and basil in a saucepan. Heat the mixture slowly until the sugar dissolves then remove from heat. Once the mixture is cool, strain it into a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to two weeks.

Reposado Cold Brew

For those of you with a no socializing before coffee policy, try a Reposado Cold Brew. The cocktail combines two of life’s greatest liquids — coffee and tequila — to help you conquer brunch with gusto.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Don Julio Reposado Tequila

Tequila 1 ounce milk (any type)

2 ounces cold brew coffee

¼ ounce simple syrup (optional for those with a sweet tooth)

Directions:

Combine Don Julio Reposado , milk and ice into a shaker. Pour in simple syrup (optional). Shake vigorously then pour the mixture into a lowball glass. Top off with cold brew coffee.

Rosé All Day

No summertime Sunday Funday brunch is complete without a Rosé All Day drink. Good thing that Don Julio can help with that. This sparkling pink cocktail combines crisp Don Julio Blanco, tart hibiscus, and refreshing mint with your favorite bubbly. You can also add rose petals as a garnish for your #RoséAllDay Instagram pic.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Don Julio Blanco

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce hibiscus syrup*

6 mint leaves

Sparkling rosé wine

Rose petal garnish, optional

Directions:

Fill your shaker with ice before adding your Don Julio Blanco, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, and fresh mint. Shake vigorously for around 15 seconds and then strain into a flute. Top glass off with rosé or pink sparkling wine and add a rose petal if you choose.

*For the Hibiscus Syrup:

Combine ¼ cup of dried hibiscus leaves with 1 cup of boiling water, steep for 10 minutes. Strain and discard leaves. Add one cup of sugar to mixture. Stir and cool.

Bloody Maria

Bloody Maria — a cousin of the classic Bloody Mary morning drink — helps you get your daily allotment of vegetables first thing in the morning. By no means a health drink, the vegetable garnishes on top are most likely better for you than what you have on your brunch plate.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Don Julio Blanco Tequila

Tequila 5 ounces Bloody Mary mix

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons olive juice

1 lemon cut into wedges for garnish

2 celery stalks for garnish

Large Spanish pimiento-stuffed olives for garnish

Directions:

Combine Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Bloody Mary mix, and lime juice in a shaker. Shake. Slowly add lime juice to taste. Pour over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with lemon, celery and, olives.

