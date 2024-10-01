October is the time of year when the air gets chillier, the leaves begin to change colors, and all of our seasonal favorites return — from the flavors of subtle smoke to warm and cozy spices. And if you’re a whiskey fan, October is also a time to get excited about Elijah Craig’s Old Fashioned Week, which takes place from October 11th to the 20th.

Old Fashioned Week is the ultimate celebration of the classic cocktail. This October marks the fifth year that revered whiskey brand Elijah Craig will host the event, which cocktail fans can enjoy at participating bars and restaurants, or by kicking back at home and flexing their mixology skills for friends and family.

The Birth of the Charred Barrel

Elijah Craig is named for Reverend Elijah Craig, who was something of a Renaissance man — educating, preaching, and building wool and paper mills in Georgetown, Kentucky. Known as the Father of Bourbon, it was his decision to age whiskey in charred oak barrels in 1798 that made a notable difference in whiskey making. Whether it was a happy accident or genius strategy are some of the great questions of whiskey history.

The charred barrel-aging became the hallmark of the Bourbon-making process, something that the Elijah Craig brand has refined over many years and still honors to this day. It’s the charring that gives the Bourbon its caramel and spiced flavor with a touch of smoke, plus a rich mouthfeel, as well as the deep amber color. This is a part of what makes Elijah Craig a reliable choice for any whiskey fan and has earned them numerous awards in spirits competitions, including Best in Show in the 2023 Tag Global Spirits Awards and double gold in the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards.

The Small Batch happens to make an outstanding Old Fashioned. The heart of the cocktail is a balanced, solid Bourbon, and that’s exactly what Elijah Craig offers — you simply can’t go wrong. Just add ice to a mixing glass along with 2 oz. of Elijah Craig, a quarter of an ounce of simple syrup and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Stir until well-chilled, strain over a large cube in a double old fashioned glass, garnish with an orange swath and a brandied cherry, and you’re well on your way to cocktail greatness.

Another option is the Elijah Craig Straight Rye, with flavors of baking spices and honey, and a delicate aroma of smoke and dark chocolate. The rich complexity of flavors is ideal for Old Fashioneds. The drink is an example of simple elegance, relying on the strength of the whiskey to ground whatever other exciting elements get brought into the mix.

Giving Back to a Good Cause

If mixing at home isn’t your style, you can always raise a glass to toast Old Fashioned Week at your favorite stomping ground. Just enter a city or ZIP code into the “Find a Bar” page on OldFashionedWeek.com and pick a participating bar or restaurant near you—or save a few of them to a list to craft your very own itinerary.

During the 10 day event , Old Fashioneds sold by participating locations will donate $1 per drink (up to $100,000) to support the Southern Smoke Foundation.

The Southern Smoke Foundation is a nonprofit that launched in 2015 with a focus on providing aid to workers in the food and beverage industry during times of need. This initiative includes national funding for natural disaster relief, access to emergency medical treatments, scholarships for certifications, and much more. The foundation’s mental health program, Behind You, provides no-cost counseling to service industry members across several states, such as Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, New York, and California.

In 2021, the Southern Smoke Foundation distributed over $3 million to food and beverage workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to provide safety nets to service industry workers in need to this day.

Raise a Glass

Since Old Fashioned Week first launched in 2020, Elijah Craig has raised over $400,000 for charitable causes. It’s this spirit of giving back that defines Old Fashioned Week. It’s a celebration of and a nod to the bartenders, barbacks, mixologists, runners, bussers, cooks, and many more service workers who make the industry what it is.

Bartenders interested in showing off their creativity can submit their own Old Fashioned recipes and the stories behind them, along with a photo of the drink, to the 2nd annual New Era of the Old Fashioned Cocktail Contest. Submit for a chance to win a cash prize and be featured in Elijah Craig’s Old Fashioned Week Cocktail Companion: Volume 2 cocktail book. The drinks will be judged based on balance, flavor, aroma, and character, along with other factors, like innovation, inspiration, and presentation.

Bartenders can enter now through November 1st.

Sharing is caring during Old Fashioned Week: feel free to share your favorite recipes, build your own Old Fashioned riffs, and gather friends and family to hit the town (or stay in to make your own, of course). Be sure to tag @ElijahCraig and #OldFashionedWeek on your photos or videos for a chance to be featured on the brand’s social channels.

