The definitive ranking of bar games infographic.

There are drinking games — like beer pong, flip cup, and King’s Cup — and then there are bar games. Both categories involve drinking, but in the latter’s case, drinking isn’t the sole objective. They’re designed to keep bar-goers occupied so that they stick around and inevitably buy more drinks, but they also bring friends together, spark conversations, and often lead to new friendships. A good bar game isn’t just about having fun. It can be a great icebreaker, too.

But what makes an exceptional bar game? It shouldn’t be too physically demanding. It should require focus and skill, but not too much of either. It should be competitive, but not too competitive. And ideally, it should allow players to have a hand free to hold a beverage.

As such, not all bar games are built the same. Some are loud and disruptive. Some are mildly dangerous. A few promote antisocial behavior by design. And others are just flat-out boring. Nonetheless, many of these sub-par games have maintained ubiquity for decades. To find out how they all stack up against each other, we analyzed the pros and cons of 17 popular bar games and ranked them from worst to best. To all the die-hard fans of Connect Four and Axe Throwing, it’s time to brace for impact.

17. Connect Four

Connect Four may hit many bar-goers right in the nostalgia, but the truth is that it’s just about as basic, formulaic, and predictable as tic-tac-toe. After one or two rounds, the thrill wears off and it comes time to move on to literally any other game.

16. Axe Throwing

There are many bars across the country dedicated to axe throwing. The fact that they serve drinks is almost an afterthought. As much as these places can assure guests that they’re in a “safe” environment, nobody really should feel at ease around drunk people chucking axes across the room. Plus, pardon our blunt opinion, but axe throwing is just kind of lame — unless you’re actually a lumberjack.

15. Pinball

There’s no denying that pinball is a bar staple. Although they’re not nearly as common as they used to be, some places still keep a machine tucked away in the corner. The problem with pinball is that it goes against the social component of going out to bars. It’s a solitary game, and the bells, lights, and virtual fanfare that come with a high score aren’t really shareable. It also requires two hands, and those slanted glass panels aren’t suited to hold a beer or cocktail without the risk of spillage.

14. Air Hockey

Like pinball, air hockey tables are a dying breed at bars. And when a bar does have one, it’s often either broken or costs a few bucks to play a round. It does have the social component of being a one-on-one game, but its face-paced, somewhat-haphazard gameplay can feel overwhelming when trying to wind down over a few drinks.

13. Big Buck Hunter

There’s a sort of magical escapism that comes with Big Buck Hunter. One moment, you’re in a crusty dive bar. The next moment, you’re in the sticks, going in for the kill on some unsuspecting woodland creatures with a plastic shotgun. The game traditionally comes with two guns, so patrons can play with a friend, but it’s mighty repetitive. How many times can you disrupt the serenity of the virtual woodlands only to watch helpless fauna limping to the hills before the game goes stale?

12. Bimini Ring Toss

Bimini Ring Toss, a.k.a. Ringing the Bull or Ring on a String, is a type of game that blends into the woodwork. It could be attached to a tree at a bar’s outdoor space, or affixed to a wooden support beam in a ramshackle pub. The game is about as simple as they come, and most bar-goers enjoy it in passing, occasionally absorbing patrons who won’t give up until they’ve gotten the ring on the hook. At the end of the day, it’s a budget-friendly, low-stakes game to have on hand, but it’s not built for those with short attention spans and the gratification of winning is too short-lived.

11. Uno

Uno is timeless. It’s portable, easy to learn, and a great way to pass the time and get some good conversation going over a few pints. Up to 10 people can play at once, and there are enough curveball cards to keep participants on their toes. Although some would argue that Uno requires skill, it’s really a game of luck, which is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it’s inherently lighthearted and fosters a relaxed setting, but it doesn’t require much brain power. And for that reason, the replay value is limited — one can only get so “good at Uno.”

10. Dominoes

Playing with dominoes is like playing with a deck of cards. There are many games to choose from, ranging from simple to complex. Although dominoes may seem intimidating at first, the most basic games to play with a set are pretty easy to get the hang of. Most domino games require a bit of strategy, adding a learning curve and making them engaging, but they all remain relatively quiet and contemplative. There’s not much room for conversation — let alone glasses on a table covered with mini ivory monoliths — so dominoes are best reserved for bar-goers who are trying to stick with the people they came with.

9. Trivia

Modesty and humility aside, everyone likes to flex their knowledge of the esoteric from time to time. And trivia is the perfect vehicle for doing just that. It’s engaging, primarily team-based, and bars often offer prizes to winners. However, trivia always dominates the vibe of a bar, so it can be jarring for customers just walking in to grab a drink and wind down. A trivia night may reel in the crowds, but it can transform an otherwise cozy hideaway into a madhouse with someone mic’d up asking the room to list all the members of the Spice Girls.

8. Foosball

Foosball is like Air Hockey with more moving parts and no electricity needed. It’s all hands on deck, which makes drinking while playing nearly impossible, but it’s lively, competitive, and gets the blood pumping after a few rounds. Foosball may not be as common of a bar commodity as it once was, but we’re always happy to see it.

7. Jenga

Few games are as sobering as Jenga. It requires a steady hand, nimble fingers, and one false move spells “timber,” but the focus it requires is what makes it fun. There’s the amusement when someone pulls off the risky removal of a block, and equal amusement when the Jenga tower collapses. As long as everyone in attendance places their beverages out of the line of fire, it’s all good fun. Really the only downside to the game is the cleanup.

6. Skee-Ball

If bowling and archery had a baby, it’d be Skee-Ball. We’d be reluctant to visit a bar where patrons can wield compound bows, and since most establishments don’t have the space or infrastructure to accommodate a bowling lane, Skee-Ball is a happy medium we can get on board with. It’s automated, so there’s no cleanup. It adds a retro vibe to any bar. And it welcomes groups to duke it out for the highest score.

5. Bocce

In a sense, Bocce combines the best parts of bowling and shuffleboard into one game. Even though it’s traditionally played outdoors, some bars have indoor courts, so it isn’t seasonally exclusive. Bocce can also be played without an official court, although it does require a rather large stretch of land. As long as the nearest park isn’t packed with people, just pull up with a Bocce set and your beverage of choice, and you’re good to go.

4. Tabletop Shuffleboard

For many, the word “shuffleboard” conjures up images of geriatrics and cruise ship decks, but Tabletop Shuffleboard is another story. Upon its 16th century debut in Great Britain, the game was so popular that King Henry VII actually outlawed it on the grounds that it distracted soldiers from honing their skills in archery and sword fighting. These days, it’s a relatively common fixture in bars all over the world. Like Darts, it’s a one-handed game, making simultaneous drinking a breeze. It’s a test of one’s hand-eye coordination, and the rules allow players to cheekily sabotage their opponents. Even though it requires some skill, most people don’t take the game too seriously, making it a fun, lighthearted way to pass the time over a few pints.

3. Darts

Darts checks all the boxes of a great bar game. It’s competitive. It takes skill and focus, but it’s also leisurely and only requires one hand, leaving the other one free to hold a drink. There’s nothing to knock here other than the mild risk of injury and the fact that the rules of some versions of the game can be a bit confusing to unseasoned players.

2. Cornhole

Cornhole is humble by nature. It carries no air of pretension. The rules are simple as can be. And the game’s setup only requires a few wood panels and bean bags. But its simplicity is its strength. Anyone regardless of age can pick up a game with no prior experience and have a blast. The only downside is that Cornhole requires quite a bit of space, so it’s best played outdoors. Still, after getting past its unattractive name, it becomes apparent that Cornhole is one of the best games to play with a drink in hand.

1. Pool

Pool: the one bar game to rule them all. Even though pool tables take up a substantial chunk of a bar’s floor space, they’re always appreciated and rarely left unattended. It’s a game that involves strategy, skill, concentration, and a bit of style, but it’s also leisurely and a great vehicle for meeting new people. Like any bar game, it does have some drawbacks. Seasoned pool players are notoriously intense and often hog the table for hours on end, making it hard for others to get a round in. Also, standard pool cues are nearly five feet long, so it can be hard to get a shot in without bumping into people when the bar is packed. Still, given the game’s sheer ubiquity and timeless appeal, we find that it’s more than deserving of the No. 1 spot.

*Image retrieved from bernardbodo – stock.adobe.com