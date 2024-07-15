The Countries That Drink the Most Wine [MAP]

Despite global wine consumption trailing behind that of beer and spirits, wine isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Despite pervasive doom and gloom regarding the future of the industry, the beverage remains a cornerstone of culture all over the world, especially in nations that have produced it for eons like France and Italy. Outside Europe, consumption remains relatively high, especially here in the United States where Americans down an impressive 935 million gallons every year.

According to data from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Health Observatory (GHO) — which recorded per capita consumption of ethanol by individuals over age 15 in a single calendar year — the countries that top the list are those churning out the world’s best vino. Unsurprisingly, France — with its world-class Champagnes, Burgundies, and Bordeaux — claims the top spot, with citizens drinking approximately 5.62 liters of ethanol from wine per capita each year. Portugal comes in second place with 5.22 liters, while Slovenia — where wine production dates back over 2,400 years — nabs the third spot with 4.60 liters. (And America? It turns out we don’t even crack the top 10.)

Despite several countries reporting relatively high levels of wine consumption, an overwhelming number report no consumption at all. For that reason, VinePair only considered countries reporting at least 0.005 liters on our list of those that drink the least.

With that in mind, Iraq and Jordan are tied for the least amount of ethanol from wine consumed per capita, with both nations reporting 0.005 liters. Second place is also a tie, with Ugandan and Sri Lankan citizens downing just 0.006 liters respectively. Rounding out the top three is Burundi with 0.007 liters.

Check out our map and lists below to discover the top 10 countries that drink the most (and least) ethanol from wine.

The Countries That Drink the Most Ethanol From Wine Per Capita in Liters:

France: 5.62 Portugal: 5.22 Slovenia: 4.60 Luxembourg: 4.48 Denmark: 4.39 Italy: 4.30 Andorra: 4.19 Switzerland: 4.12 Georgia: 3.92 Austria: 3.69

The Countries That Drink the Least Ethanol From Wine Per Capita in Liters:

Iraq: 0.005 Jordan: 0.005 Uganda: 0.006 Sri Lanka: 0.006 Burundi: 0.007 Democratic Republic of the Congo: 0.008 Sierra Leone: 0.008 Oman: 0.008 Tajikistan: 0.008 Niger: 0.01

*Image retrieved from Maria Vonotna via stock.adobe.com