With a wide array of styles and a seemingly endless slew of brands entering the market, the whiskey category can often feel overwhelming. To add to the confusion, the misconceptions around whiskey are innumerable.

From common untruths brands love to tell, to other widely believed inaccuracies, it’s no wonder whiskey can feel unapproachable. But fear not: VinePair has busted seven common whiskey myths, so you can know the facts from fiction.