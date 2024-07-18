Why You Should Celebrate Whiskey Sour Day With Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon

National Whiskey Sour Day arrives on Aug. 25, and if ever a cocktail deserves its own day, it’s the Whiskey Sour. It never quite gained the iconic status of the Martini or the Manhattan, but with a history that dates back to at least the 1860s, it’s older than both. It’s perceived as “fancy,” but is surprisingly easy to make at home. And while it’s fruity and sweet enough to appeal to novice drinkers, it packs a full 2 ounces of whiskey to satisfy fans of spirit-forward libations. It’s all worth pondering for a day, preferably with a Whiskey Sour in hand.

The classic Whiskey Sour recipe calls for 2 ounces of the spirit, along with three-fourths of an ounce each of fresh-squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup. The mixture is shaken with ice and then strained into a rocks glass with fresh ice, traditionally with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry garnish. The lion’s share of Whiskey Sours are made with bourbon since their flavor profile plays especially well with the lemon juice and simple syrup that make up the rest of the drink. But which bourbon makes the best Whiskey Sour?

When It Comes to Bourbon, the First Remains the Best



Making one of the oldest American cocktails with a bourbon named after the man who founded Kentucky’s first distillery seems only right. Evan Williams came to Louisville from his native Wales in the late 1700s, quickly making a name for himself in the city. He worked as a businessman and politician in numerous trades, but history remembers him best as a whiskey distiller. By 1783, his first still was up and running on the banks of the Ohio River. Today, Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon benefits from the same time-honored methods utilized nearly 250 years ago. It’s a tribute to the year, the man, and the bourbon he made.

More Than 160 Years Later, Still an Iconic Cocktail

When Williams first distilled bourbon, the Whiskey Sour as we know it didn’t yet exist, though variations involving spirits, citrus, sugar, and water had been consumed since at least the early colonial days. It first came hazily into view in the 1850s and ‘60s before legendary bartender Jerry Thomas included several in his groundbreaking book “The Bartender’s Guide” in 1862. Shortly after, the variation made with whiskey took its rightful place in the pantheon of American cocktails. It would remain one of the country’s most popular drinks for the next century and is still an essential part of any bartender’s repertoire. Part of its appeal is its versatility; it’s great for both a cocktail hour and pairing at mealtime with wide-ranging cuisines.

Staying True to Tradition Makes a Great Bourbon — and a Great Whiskey Sour

The moment when some wise mixologist first thought to use Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch in a Whiskey Sour is a mystery. Still, there are plenty of compelling reasons to continue the tradition and make it your whiskey of choice, for both the Sour and in general. Of course, there’s the historical connection to consider when mixing one of America’s earliest cocktails.

Then there’s the quality. While there’s no set-in-stone definition of what “small batch” means, Evan Williams 1783 is crafted from less than 200 barrels. Smaller batches mean greater oversight of each barrel, which results in a higher-quality whiskey. Most importantly, a Whiskey Sour made with Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch tastes delicious. At 90 proof, it’s bold enough to stand up to the mixers in any cocktail but mellow enough to sip neat. Crafted from a traditional mash bill of 78 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 10 percent rye, it imparts a combination of dry, lightly spicy oak and complex honey notes. These play beautifully with the tart acidity of the lemon juice and the soft sweetness of the simple syrup in a classic Sour.

To get a better idea of its complexity, try 1783 Small Batch neat or with a little water. On the nose, you’ll get aromas of buttery corn, sweet vanilla, and oak, followed by a long, elegant finish. It’s a terrific bourbon, and you don’t have to take our word for it. Ask the judges at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), who awarded it a Double Gold Medal; or the whiskey fans at the SIP Awards who named it Consumers’ Choice five times in a row.

Enjoying a quintessential Whiskey Sour is easy. Just ask your bartender to make it with Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch bourbon. Or, you can cut out the middleman and make your own. All you need is a lemon, some sugar (you can make your own simple syrup by boiling equal parts granulated sugar and water), and a bottle of 1783 Small Batch. Either way, you’ll be ready to celebrate Whiskey Sour Day in the best possible fashion.

The Classic Evan Sour Recipe

Ingredients:

2 ounces Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon

¾ ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin over ice and shake. Pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a slice of orange and a maraschino cherry.

This article is sponsored by Evan Williams Bourbon.