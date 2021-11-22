With vaccines and boosters now widely available, this Thanksgiving is an extra special one for families and friends who were not able to gather in 2020. Whether you’re participating in Friendsgiving or hopping on a plane to visit faraway relatives, it’s likely that your celebration will include traditional food and wine pairings and adhere to the exhaustive list of etiquette rules.

But what if, between choosing from the various beverage options and amassing a bounty of food to cook, you forget to actually get the booze? Can you buy alcohol on Thanksgiving? The short answer is: It depends.

Check out the chart below to see if you can buy alcohol in your state this Thanksgiving. And have a wonderful holiday!

State Alcohol? Notes
Alabama Some You can purchase beer and wine, but no liquor.
Alaska Yes It’s going to be cold.
Arizona Yes
Arkansas Yes
California Yes
Colorado Yes
Connecticut Some Package stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Delaware No
Florida Yes
Georgia Yes
Hawaii Yes
Idaho No
Illinois Yes
Indiana Yes
Iowa Yes
Kansas No
Kentucky Yes
Louisiana Yes Some parishes restrict Thanksgiving sales.
Maine Yes
Maryland Yes
Massachusetts No
Michigan Yes
Minnesota Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
Mississippi Some Package stores closed in Cleveland County.
Missouri Yes
Montana Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
Nebraska Yes
Nevada Yes
New Hampshire Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
New Jersey Yes
New Mexico Yes
New York Yes
North Carolina Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
North Dakota No
Ohio Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
Oklahoma No
Oregon Yes Some state-owned liquor stores closed on Thanksgiving.
Pennsylvania Some All Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-owned stores closed on Thanksgiving.
Rhode Island No
South Carolina Yes
South Dakota Yes
Tennessee Yes
Texas Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
Utah No
Vermont Yes
Virginia Some No liquor sales on Thanksgiving.
Washington Yes
West Virginia Yes
Wisconsin Yes
Wyoming Yes

 

Published: November 22, 2021