With vaccines and boosters now widely available, this Thanksgiving is an extra special one for families and friends who were not able to gather in 2020. Whether you’re participating in Friendsgiving or hopping on a plane to visit faraway relatives, it’s likely that your celebration will include traditional food and wine pairings and adhere to the exhaustive list of etiquette rules.

But what if, between choosing from the various beverage options and amassing a bounty of food to cook, you forget to actually get the booze? Can you buy alcohol on Thanksgiving? The short answer is: It depends.

Check out the chart below to see if you can buy alcohol in your state this Thanksgiving. And have a wonderful holiday!