Whether it be from a viral TikTok or the World’s 50 Best list, many bars and restaurants are dealing with the realities that come with internet hype — like being swarmed by swaths of eager guests.

These days patrons can usually expect to put in some serious time waiting for a seat when walking into the buzziest spots. The situation has gotten so severe that NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” recently parodied how frequently New Yorkers in particular wait on “a big, dumb line” for just about any trending food or drink combination.

While waiting can definitely be worthwhile in some instances — though toiling for an hour on a rainy day to try a trending bagel might be questionable — long wait times can still be frustrating. That’s why it’s always best to follow the proper etiquette when approaching a line at a bar or restaurant. (Ruffle any feathers and you could be sent to the back for foul play.)

But what’s the best way to approach a long line if you already have a reservation? Should you feel emboldened to walk past those patiently waiting for a seat to go directly to the host stand? VinePair tapped restaurant consultant Dave Foss to shed some light on how to handle this sometimes sticky situation.

The ideal scenario, Foss shares, would be that the restaurant has a host in place outside to manage the situation and clear up any potential confusion. “I think the onus is on the restaurant to guide people how they want it to be done,” he says. “There should be someone from the establishment hitting the line every few minutes, communicating with the people in the line. If you do have a reservation, they should pick you out of the line and bring you into the space.”

But if the bar doesn’t have anyone out front directing traffic, it’s not always clear where to go. In general, if you’re arriving for a reservation, it’s a safe bet to ask the people waiting in line if they also have a reservation, and if they don’t, feel free to skip ahead to the host station.

If the restaurant anticipates a mess of people waiting outside, Foss also suggests that it might have some details available on its website or on a reservation app. “It should be communicated in whatever verbiage you have, there should be some sort of guidance for a space that’s that busy, like something that says: ‘If you have a reservation come to the front of the line and check in with the host,’” he adds.

So next time you approach a restaurant eager to make it to your 5 p.m. Resy to try the next viral cocktail, just to see a line around the block, don’t panic. You can just ask the people in line or see if there’s a host available to check if you’re good to go inside.

*Image retrieved from Graphicroyalty via stock.adobe.com