The Fourth of July and cold drinks go hand-in-hand.
No matter how patriotic you feel this year, the summer holiday is still an ideal occasion to drink some refreshing beverages. If you discover your fridge is empty on Tuesday, though, you might be forced to make a last minute booze run.
But can you buy alcohol on the Fourth of July? While some drinkers might encounter a closed liquor shop on the holiday, there aren’t too many restrictions on July 4 alcohol sales in the U.S., unless you’re located in a “dry” town or county. Alabama doesn’t have any statewide laws on the books, but some counties prohibit sales altogether. And a handful of other states, like Arkansas and Colorado, don’t allow off-premise sales during the early-morning hours.
Whether you’re headed to an Independence Day party or just relaxing at home, consider this your guide to buying booze this Fourth of July.
|State
|Beer?
|Notes
|Alabama
|Some
|You can buy beer and wine, but no liquor
|Alaska
|Yes
|Arizona
|Yes
|Arkansas
|Yes
|California
|Yes
|Colorado
|Yes
|Sales between 8 a.m. to midnight on beer, wine, and liquor
|Connecticut
|Yes
|Delaware
|Yes
|No sales between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.
|District of Columbia
|Yes
|Florida
|Yes
|Prohibited between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.
|Georgia
|Yes
|Hawaii
|Yes
|Idaho
|Yes
|State-run liquor stores open; privately-owned shops might be open
|Illinois
|Yes
|Indiana
|Yes
|Iowa
|Yes
|Kansas
|Yes
|Kentucky
|Yes
|Depends on the town and county
|Louisiana
|Yes
|Maine
|Yes
|Varies by locality
|Maryland
|Yes
|Varies by locality
|Massachusetts
|Yes
|Michigan
|Yes
|Minnesota
|Yes
|Mississippi
|Some
|Missouri
|Yes
|Montana
|Yes
|Check your local store for hours of operation
|Nebraska
|Yes
|No sales between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
|Nevada
|Yes
|24/7.
|New Hampshire
|Yes
|New Jersey
|Yes
|New Mexico
|Yes
|New York
|Yes
|North Carolina
|Some
|State-run liquor stores are closed
|North Dakota
|Yes
|No sales between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
|Ohio
|Yes
|Depends on the county
|Oklahoma
|Yes
|Oregon
|Yes
|Pennsylvania
|Yes
|State-operated liquor stores close at 5 p.m.
|Rhode Island
|Yes
|South Carolina
|Yes
|South Dakota
|Some
|Sales between 7:00 a.m. and 2 a.m.
|Tennessee
|Yes
|Texas
|Yes
|Varies by county
|Utah
|No
|State-run liquor stores are closed
|Vermont
|Yes
|Sales between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m.
|Virginia
|Yes
|State-run liquor stores close at 6 p.m.
|Washington
|Yes
|West Virginia
|Yes
|Wisconsin
|Yes
|Some localities restrict sales after 9 p.m.
|Wyoming
|Yes