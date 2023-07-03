The Fourth of July and cold drinks go hand-in-hand.

No matter how patriotic you feel this year, the summer holiday is still an ideal occasion to drink some refreshing beverages. If you discover your fridge is empty on Tuesday, though, you might be forced to make a last minute booze run.

But can you buy alcohol on the Fourth of July? While some drinkers might encounter a closed liquor shop on the holiday, there aren’t too many restrictions on July 4 alcohol sales in the U.S., unless you’re located in a “dry” town or county. Alabama doesn’t have any statewide laws on the books, but some counties prohibit sales altogether. And a handful of other states, like Arkansas and Colorado, don’t allow off-premise sales during the early-morning hours.

Whether you’re headed to an Independence Day party or just relaxing at home, consider this your guide to buying booze this Fourth of July.

State Beer? Notes
Alabama Some You can buy beer and wine, but no liquor
Alaska Yes
Arizona Yes
Arkansas Yes
California Yes
Colorado Yes Sales between 8 a.m. to midnight on beer, wine, and liquor
Connecticut Yes
Delaware Yes No sales between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.
District of Columbia Yes
Florida Yes Prohibited between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Georgia Yes
Hawaii Yes
Idaho Yes State-run liquor stores open; privately-owned shops might be open
Illinois Yes
Indiana Yes
Iowa Yes
Kansas Yes
Kentucky Yes Depends on the town and county
Louisiana Yes
Maine Yes Varies by locality
Maryland Yes  Varies by locality
Massachusetts Yes
Michigan Yes
Minnesota Yes
Mississippi Some
Missouri Yes
Montana Yes Check your local store for hours of operation
Nebraska Yes No sales between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Nevada Yes  24/7.
New Hampshire Yes
New Jersey Yes
New Mexico Yes
New York Yes
North Carolina Some State-run liquor stores are closed
North Dakota Yes No sales between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Ohio Yes Depends on the county
Oklahoma Yes
Oregon Yes
Pennsylvania Yes State-operated liquor stores close at 5 p.m.
Rhode Island Yes
South Carolina Yes
South Dakota Some Sales between 7:00 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Tennessee Yes
Texas Yes Varies by county
Utah No State-run liquor stores are closed
Vermont Yes Sales between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Virginia Yes State-run liquor stores close at 6 p.m.
Washington Yes
West Virginia Yes
Wisconsin Yes Some localities restrict sales after 9 p.m.
Wyoming Yes

Published: July 3, 2023