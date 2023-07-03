The Fourth of July and cold drinks go hand-in-hand.

No matter how patriotic you feel this year, the summer holiday is still an ideal occasion to drink some refreshing beverages. If you discover your fridge is empty on Tuesday, though, you might be forced to make a last minute booze run.

But can you buy alcohol on the Fourth of July? While some drinkers might encounter a closed liquor shop on the holiday, there aren’t too many restrictions on July 4 alcohol sales in the U.S., unless you’re located in a “dry” town or county. Alabama doesn’t have any statewide laws on the books, but some counties prohibit sales altogether. And a handful of other states, like Arkansas and Colorado, don’t allow off-premise sales during the early-morning hours.

Whether you’re headed to an Independence Day party or just relaxing at home, consider this your guide to buying booze this Fourth of July.