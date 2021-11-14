The grape reigns supreme in French alcohol, whether fermented into the nation’s storied wines or distilled into Cognac or Armagnac. But equally deserving of our love and attention are those beverages containing apples at their core.

For the best examples, look to Normandy, in the northwest of the country. The region’s crisp, funky ciders offer complex sessionability, while the distilled and aged counterpart, Calvados, shares Cognac’s fruitiness but arguably lands more vibrant on the palate.

As tends to be the case in France, these beverages have worked their way into a classic local dish: poulet Vallée d’Auge. Think of it as Normandy’s answer to coq au vin or beef Bourguignon. A simple, hearty braise, the chicken dish gives apple the starring role, with the fruit included in fresh, cider, and Calvados forms. Preparation has the added bonus of theater, with the spirit flambéed when added to the pan to form the base of the sauce.

To further highlight the presence of cider and Calvados, we can apply some tweaks to the traditional preparation of the dish. Many recipes contain similar trimmings to the aforementioned coq au vin and beef Bourguignon, such as bacon lardons and mushrooms. While unarguably delicious, these ingredients can hijack the dish and distract from the clean, fruity flavors of the liquor and cider.

Subbing in celery and fennel makes up for the loss of two savory ingredients and, it could be reasoned, closer aligns with the profile of apples. And finishing with a sprinkling of fresh sage brings everything together and delivers the culinary equivalent of turning leaves falling from autumn trees.

Calvados and Cider Chicken Recipe

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

8 bone-in chicken thighs, skin on

1 large onion, diced

¼ head of celery, peeled and chopped into ½-inch pieces

2 fennel bulbs, trimmed and cut into 8 wedges each

1 pound apples, cored and cut into 12 wedges each

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Calvados

2 ½ cups French cider, preferably from Normandy

¼ cup crème fraîche

3 leaves fresh sage, finely chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions: