Portugal might be the ultimate unsung hero of Old World wine. The country’s scene has been making strides to reach the level of fame of the nearby winemaking powerhouses of Spain, France, and Italy.

Much like other Old World countries, classifications divide Portuguese wine by quality: Vinho, Vinho Regional, and Denominação de Origem Controlada (DOC). Bottles labeled as Vinho, which translates to “wine,” are general table wines. Vinho Regional is noted when grapes come from one of 14 distinguished regions in the country with specific restrictions on viticulture. Lastly, DOC distinctions are assigned to 31 subregions with more rigid quality requirements.

A better understanding of Portuguese wines begins with a primer on the country’s top regions. To get curious drinkers going, here is an overview of seven of Portugal’s main wine-producing areas.

Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde is the northernmost region of Portugal. It borders the Atlantic Ocean and is the area behind Portugal’s famed green wine. Bottles from Vinho Verde are best consumed young due to their aromatic qualities and crisp texture. Expect light-bodied white wines with such gripping acidity that they feel slightly effervescent. Sweet citrus fruit is the most common note in white wines from Vinho Verde. Beyond green wines, southern spots offer rosés with similar flavors and structures to the whites.

Douro Valley

Vinho Verde’s neighbor to the east, the Douro Valley, is home to another darling of Portugal’s wine repertoire, port. The fortified wine is the result of winemakers adding a grape-based spirit mid-fermentation before aging in barrels. Significant portions of the steep hills bordering the Douro River feature carved terraces, and that’s where much of the region’s vines are planted. Douro wines range from full-bodied reds to easy-drinking whites, offering imbibers a chance to taste non-fortified wines from the same grapes that produce port.

Dão

Just south of where Vinho Verde and Porto e Douro meet is Dão, which connoisseurs have long recognized as the region yielding some of Portugal’s best wines. Winemakers from Dão exhibit finesse when crafting the locale’s versatile wines. The mountainous terrain allows producers to work with vines planted on high-altitude plots with mineral-heavy soil, creating light-in-style expressions that develop their signature tannin and acid structures after some cellar aging. Drinkers with a taste for quaffable wines can open Dão bottles while they are young, whereas those looking for more texture can let them grow in complexity over time. Reds from Dão are fruity with a backbone of spice and licorice. Forward-thinking winemakers like to lay down roots in this region to maximize leeway and experimentation potential in the future.

Lisboa

The Lisboa region, notably encompassing the country’s capital city, is a long sliver that runs along the western coast with a diverse wine-producing environment that benefits from an ocean salinity cleaning its crop. Wines from here are known for both their stellar quality and affordable prices. The area produces citrus-forward, quaffable white wines alongside ones that are typical in a warm-climate zone with a golden hue and silky texture. Red grapes from Lisboa are often combined with Cabernet Sauvignon to create well-textured, structured blends.

Alentejo

Much of Portugal’s clout comes from the success of Alentejo. The country’s largest winemaking region is marked by the abundance of sun it receives. The region’s rolling hills and southern placement result in an environment that yields full-bodied wines across the board. Both reds and whites from the area are rich in cooked-down, jammy fruit flavors with strong tannins. Though popular grapes like Trincadeira and Tempranillo grow well here, winemakers have begun to balance their expressions by blending these with other bold reds like Syrah.

Setúbal Peninsula

Colloquially known as Setúbal, the Setúbal Peninsula contains a diverse terroir, from flat and sandy to hilly with mineral-rich soils. The zone’s mountainous areas receive a cooling sea breeze from the Atlantic, which moderates its otherwise hot temperatures. The diverse soils and altitudes lead to a variety of wines including perfumed reds and zippy whites. The main red grape is Castelão, and popular white grapes are Arinto and Fernão Pires.

Madeira

Inhabitants of Madeira, an island off the coast of mainland Portugal, have continued the tradition of making the region’s eponymous, fortified, oxidized wine for over 500 years. The island formed from a volcanic eruption, and its vineyards are planted over mineral soils and jagged hills. The oxidized wine is known for its sweet, nutty, and earthy flavors. Though predominantly a dessert wine, Madeira has caught on with sommeliers and in-the-know drinkers around the world for its complex, robust profile.

*Image retrieved from Annatamila via stock.adobe.com