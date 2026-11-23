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Hosting a holiday party is no easy feat. Between sending out invitations, tidying up, and preparing the menu, the last thing you want to worry about when your guests walk through the door is shaking up drinks to order. If you’re intent on serving specialty cocktails but you’d rather spend the evening socializing instead of stirring, it’s time to consider a self-serve bar station.

Setting up a bar or table area for guests to make their own drinks helps frontload a lot of the hosting work and leaves some room for guests to customize their drinks. But choosing just what to include in a self-serve bar can be a little overwhelming. So, we tapped bartenders for their tips on how to set up a party-friendly mixing station. With years of experience at professional bars, they know which ingredients are absolutely essential as well as what makes a bar move quickly and efficiently.

From glassware advice to recipe ideas, here are nine bartender tips for building a self-serve bar this holiday season.

Keep the Spirits Selection Short in Quantity, but High in Quality

The most important property of a self-serve bar is speed. No guest wants to wait in line to make their own drink at a holiday party, and keeping a short list of available spirits is key to ensuring things move quickly. “When guests see 15 bottles, they freeze up,” Francisco Lozano, lead bartender at Chicago’s Kinzie Chophouse, says. “Three or four bottles is plenty: I’d cover the basics with vodka, gin, bourbon, and tequila.”

Kyle Jackson, beverage director at Markette and The Argyle, concurs. But when you keep the number of options low, he says, it’s best to offer high-quality selections. “I think the best holiday bars are built around a handful of really good bottles rather than trying to recreate an entire back bar at home,” he says. “You can still offer a really interesting drinking experience without overcomplicating things, and actually spend time enjoying the company you’re hosting.”

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Be Intentional With Glassware — and Overstock

When you’re hosting, you don’t want to compromise your time by cleaning or grabbing fresh glasses for your guests. To mitigate that, it’s best to overstock your bar with more glasses than you have attendees: Lozano aims for two to three glasses per guest. And as for types, he says a mixture of rocks glasses and highballs should cover most drinks. Chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More Molly Horn notes that plastic glassware is also totally acceptable, and makes for easier cleanup.

Offer Two Shapes of Ice — and a Lot of It

Similar to glassware, it’s best to have an excess when it comes to ice. If possible, try to offer two types: large rocks for straight pours as well as regular cubes for shaken or stirred drinks. Lozano suggests keeping both styles in separate bags in a cooler next to the bar. And as for how much, he thinks hosts should always buy more than they expect to get through because, as he puts it, “running out of ice is the fastest way to end a party.”

Don’t Forget the Garnishes

It’s best to make sure all garnishes are prepared before guests arrive. Lemon twists or citrus wedges might seem easy enough to make at the moment, but in the swing of a party, the last thing you want to do is pause to bring out the peeler. Lozano suggests getting this tedious work — cutting citrus wedges, forming twists, skewering cherries and olives, and so on — before the party begins. In addition to increasing efficiency at the bar, the impressive spread of garnish options helps make a home bar look professional.

Details Matter

While some guests might want a simple, neat spirit or an easy G&T, others might wish to shake a Margarita or stir a Manhattan. To accommodate those desires, make sure to equip the self-serve bar with necessary bar tools — having a jigger, a mixing glass, a bar spoon, a shaker, and a strainer is a good start, senior bartender at Sugar Monk Ryan Garrison says. Similar to prepping garnishes, it’s helpful to juice any fruit and make any simple syrups ahead of time — but doing so day-of is best for preserving freshness. Labeling each homemade syrup and juice encourages speed at the bar, Garrison adds, as guests can quickly grab what they need.

For other mixers like tonic or soda, Thomas Thompson, bar director at Ernesto’s and Bartolo suggests stocking your station with small bottles. Miniature bottles of carbonated mixers don’t take as much space on bars and “keep the effervescence sealed in for as long as possible,” Thompson says.

Provide Low- and No-ABV Options

It’s important for hosts to make each guest feel welcome, so it’s always good to be prepared with low-ABV and NA options. Make sure to stock up on bottles of non-alcoholic spirits, wine, or ready-to-drink cocktails or pre-batch a fun house made shrub or NA mixed drink.

For an easy low-ABV option, look to vermouth. The fortified wine is extremely versatile, and its botanical, spice-forward character perfectly matches the flavors of the holiday season. You can break out a bottle of nice sweet vermouth and invite guests to either sip it straight or mix it with soda. “I love giving guests the option of something lower in alcohol that still has complexity and feels like a proper drink,” Jackson says.

Don’t Skimp on the Vermouth

On the topic of vermouth, it’s important to not overlook this essential ingredient. Vermouth is one of the most common ingredients in cocktails; Negronis, Manhattans, Americanos, and Boulevardiers are all easy-to-make drinks for party guests.

“A really good sweet vermouth is one of my favorite things to have around for entertaining,” says Jackson. “Something like Cocchi Storico Vermouth di Torino has beautiful notes of cocoa, orange peel, vanilla, and warm spice that feel particularly appropriate for the season.”

President and founder of Jaywalker and New York Distilling Company Allen Katz suggests preparing a split-base vermouth for guests. “A simple and purposeful trick of the trade is to combine two different sweet or dry vermouths and bottle them as a fun and flavorful party favor,” he says.

Set Out Recipe Cards

Print and lay out a few cocktail recipes for guests who might not know exactly what they want. Consider coming up with unique, seasonal cocktails that include festive ingredients like rosemary or cranberries, says founder and chief executive officer of Metro Private Cinema Tim League. But League warns it’s important to keep the recipes simple and easy to follow.

“Print out the recipes — one that’s sweet and fruity, and one that’s spirit-forward, with whiskey or aged rum — and put them on the counter for easy access, along with all the necessary ingredients,” he says.

Bring Out One Showstopping Spirit

Having an interesting nightcap is key to a holiday party’s festive spirit sustaining until the end of the night. Bust out a bottle to impress your guests, something for them to sip on during their late-night conversations.

Jackon’s go-to is Michter’s 10 Year Old Rye — as he puts it, the expression mimics a wintry ambiance with its warm oak, vanilla, and spice character. “Put out some good glassware, a little ice, and water, and let people enjoy it however they like,” he says. “Some of the best conversations of the holidays happen over those pours.”

Beyond whiskey, he also recommends offering up digestifs like Green Chartreuse and Amaro Montenegro as the party starts to wind down. “Neither needs much attention beyond a glass and perhaps some ice,” Jackson adds. “They’re also great bottles for introducing somebody to something they may not have tried before.”