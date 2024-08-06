The southern part of the United States, particularly Kentucky, is arguably the best known part of the country associated with whiskey. The historical migration of the Scotch-Irish into some of these regions, bringing along with them distilling traditions learned back home, is one of the cornerstones that helped establish the long heritage of spirits production in this area.

In documenting trails to explore in the South, the states of Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Virginia all offer plenty of back roads and urban areas to get your whiskey on. (Kentucky, already the most celebrated of all whiskey trails in the United States, was left out of this list as extensive resources already exist to help in trip planning and whiskey sipping.)

Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Outside of Kentucky, Tennessee is the next most popular state for American whiskey. Of course, a lot of this has to do with Jack Daniel’s. Still, the Volunteer State has a vibrant distilling culture that one can learn more about via the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. With 25 distilleries and counting, this state-wide experience can be diced up in any number of ways, including regionally.

In the east part of Tennessee, one of the state’s older craft distilleries, Chattanooga Whiskey explores a unique “high malt” style across some of its whiskey expressions. Meanwhile, in the mountain town of Gatlinburg sits one of the locations of the always popular Ole Smoky. Known for its moonshine and aged whiskey, it delivers spirits and live music to those who visit.

Well-known Jack Daniel’s competitor George Dickel is one of the chief distillery anchors in Tennessee’s middle section, hidden in the rural Cascade Hollow area. The kickback atmosphere here allows one to chill and enjoy well-known Dickel expressions as guided tour time approaches. Leiper’s Fork, set in a same-named village of just over 600 souls, brings a different experience, allowing one to taste grain-to-glass whiskeys in a 200-year-old tasting room.

The western part of Tennessee, specifically Memphis, hosts Old Dominick alongside its varied museums and restaurants. Tennessee-style whiskey is made here, of course, but its history notably dates back over 150 years. A fascinating spirits offering is the Original Toddy, a bourbon blended with natural ingredients that was recreated from an old dusty bottle tucked away for some time.

Florida Distillery Trail

The Florida craft distillery scene has become a noteworthy aspect of the state’s tourism scene in recent years, with over 45 distilleries statewide participating in the Florida Distillery Trail. Given Florida’s Caribbean connections, rum is a popular option across the board, but whiskey also has a presence

One of the most whiskey-forward distilleries in the Sunshine State is St. Augustine Distillery. Several whiskeys on the menu here make use of locally grown grains, and both guided and self-guided tours are available. Sugar Sand in Lake Placid, meanwhile, is super dialed into the rum theme, being an estate-grown sugar cane rum distillery. While there’s no whiskey specifically to speak of, bourbon drinkers can enjoy the aged rum during the agritourism experience.

Texas Whiskey Trail

Alongside Kentucky and Tennessee, Texas is easily one of the most whiskey-forward states in the Union. The dedicated Texas Whiskey Trail is broken up into multiple distinct regions, each highlighting member distilleries with their own takes on the popular brown spirit.

Located in Waco, Balcones is one of the most established craft whiskey makers nationwide. Making its whiskeys inside a historic storage building, tours and tastings, particularly of unique expressions that never leave the distillery grounds, are available for fans of this brand. In Denison, Iron Root whiskeys are made from locally grown, heirloom, non-GMO corn, resulting in some rich and unique expressions one can try after touring the distillery.

The southern part of Texas also hosts its share of whiskey makers, including Devil’s River and Maverick, located a short distance from one another and the Alamo in San Antonio. Devil’s River offers whiskeys, including a unique Blue Agave-infused bourbon, and cocktails guests can drink while listening to live music. Set inside a former bank building, Maverick has a more subdued location, with a second-floor cocktail and food experience for those who want some quiet time to contemplate this distillery’s whiskeys.

The Texas Hill Country region, located near the state capital of Austin, boasts many whiskey options. Garrison Brothers, like Balcones, is one of the earliest of the modern crop of Texas whiskey distilleries, with its remote, extremely tourist-friendly operation in Hye being the first place where bourbon whiskey was legally made in Texas in 2010. And Andalusia’s dedicated grain-to-glass malt whiskey focus is an attraction for seasoned drinkers and newbies alike.

Virginia Spirits Trail

Not to be outdone by the other states in this list, the Virginia Spirits Trail celebrates a vibrant and highly historic spirits-making tradition. Over 60 distilleries take part in this particular trail across the Old Dominion State, many set in uniquely rustic or urban settings alongside other tourism opportunities to build entire itineraries around.

Founded in 1935, A. Smith Bowman, owned by Buffalo Trace parent company Sazerac, brings a particular focus to Virginia bourbon at its Fredericksburg location. A guided tour is available, and its proximity to Fredericksburg’s historic offerings allows for opportunities to see Civil War battlefields and Mary Washington’s home, among other things. With locations in Sperryville and Williamsburg, Copper Fox offers unique pot still whiskeys smoked with local fruitwoods.

Catoctin Creek in Purcellville has a particular rye focus and boasts free tours and a fun bottling experience for visitors. And Ragged Branch, set on a working farm on the outskirts Charlottesville, offers whiskeys made from grains grown on the premises that can be enjoyed overlooking the picturesque countryside of central Virginia.