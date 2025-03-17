Sherry, the fortified wine from Jerez in southern Spain, is a divisive topic among drinkers. With so many different styles — Fino, Oloroso, Amontillado, and more — it can be a confusing category to most consumers (also, how is it different from cooking sherry?), not to mention its bold, oxidative flavor profile that doesn’t necessarily have universal appeal. While the liquid’s intensely savory and saline characteristics aren’t for everyone, sherry does have a dedicated following that’s patiently waiting for the fortified wine’s moment in the limelight.

As more bartenders develop a taste for the nutty, oxidative wine, we’re seeing it pop up as an ingredient on more cocktail menus. Adding a touch of sherry to any given drink can add a certain level of depth and complexity. Outside of these modern wine-spiked creations, there are actually a number of historic sherry-based cocktails that date back to pre-Prohibition times, when fortified wine was massively popular in the U.S.

If you’re one of the more sherry-inclined drinkers looking for cocktails that feature these flavors — or just have an extra bottle of Fino lying around — here are five of the best sherry cocktails to scratch the itch.

Sherry Cobbler

Despite the cobbler name, this cocktail doesn’t at all resemble the beloved dessert, though it does have a history as deeply American as apple pie. The refreshing drink is thought to have originated sometime in the 1820s or ‘30s — its first known written appearance dates back to 1838. But it wasn’t until the Sherry Cobbler was mentioned in the 1844 Charles Dickens book “The Life and Adventures of Martin Chuzzlewit” that the drink really took off and cemented itself in popular culture. The easy-to-make cocktail is a combination of Amontillado sherry and simple syrup. It’s served in a large glass of crushed ice with wheels of seasonal fruit like oranges or lemons. The sherry’s rich roasted hazelnut notes come through, but are brightened up when combined with the cool, fresh ice and citrus.

Tuxedo

Many consider the Tuxedo to be one of the original Martini riffs, and as the Martini continues to pop off in popularity, this pre-Prohibition drink has certainly benefited from it. This drink isn’t for the Martini lover who orders straight gin or vodka, though. It’s closer to a wet Martini in style, mixing 2 ounces of gin with 1 ounce of dry sherry. A dash of orange bitters and an orange twist add bright citrus notes.

Bamboo

While it might be trendy for modern bars to add a touch of sherry to a drink for some extra oomph, it’s rare for cocktails to be completely sherry-based. Enter: the Bamboo. This cocktail uses 1 and a half ounces of dry sherry mixed with an equal measure of dry vermouth and two dashes each of Angostura and orange bitters. The drink is stirred and served up with a lemon twist for a hit of refreshing aromatics. With sherry and vermouth as its base spirits, this drink is on the lower-ABV side, but that doesn’t mean it’s not flavorful and complex.

Adonis

The Adonis boasts a similar build to the Bamboo, but it’s a definitively sweeter expression. It shares a base of equal parts sherry and vermouth, but this drink swaps in sweet vermouth instead of the Bamboo’s dry. The mixture also includes two dashes of orange bitters, stirred with ice, strained into a coupe glass, and served with an orange twist. Though it’s often considered a dessert drink, the Adonis is still relatively light and easy-drinking, with a low ABV.

Fog Cutter

Unlike the simple, sherry-forward drinks like the Bamboo and Adonis, the Fog Cutter is a haphazard mix of several spirits and juices — but it works. The cocktail combines white rum, brandy, London dry gin, lemon juice, orange juice, orgeat, cane syrup, and Angostura bitters for a fruity, boozy tropical profile. But what about the sherry? Well, the recipe calls for Pedro Ximénez (a sweet and thick, dessert-style sherry) to be poured as a float on top of the drink.

