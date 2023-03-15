Though rather synonymous in the United States with Jameson, Irish whiskey is an abundant category with a number of distilleries worth giving a try. Further, the spirit — which dates back to the 1200s — is perfect for both sipping straight or mixed into cocktails. Spoiler alert: There’s more to Irish whiskey cocktails than just the Irish Coffee.

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to dust off that bottle of Jameson — or whichever Irish whiskey you’re partial to — and whip up a cocktail or two. Read on for seven of the best Irish whiskey cocktails and learn why the Irish call the spirit the “water of life.”

The Dead Rabbit’s Real Irish Coffee

When it comes to Irish whiskey cocktails, there’s none as famous as the Irish Coffee, and when it comes to the Irish Coffee, there are few as well known as the Dead Rabbit’s. Made with Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey, Demerara sugar syrup, Sumatra coffee, and garnished with a fresh whipped cream and nutmeg, this cocktail is perfect for kicking off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Tipperary

Named after a small town in Ireland, the Tipperary dates back to the early 1900s and is considered a relative to the Bijou. Swapping out gin for Irish whiskey, the Tipperary is complete with the addition of sweet vermouth, herbaceous green Chartreuse, and two dashes each of absinthe and Angostura bitters.

The Emerald

Despite its name, the Emerald actually takes on an amber hue similar to that of the Manhattan, earning the cocktail the nickname “Irish Manhattan.” Made with an Irish whiskey base, sweet Italian vermouth, and a dash of orange bitters, the Emerald is just as easy to make as it is to enjoy.

The Irish Lady

A riff on the classic White Lady, the Irish Lady swaps out gin for Irish Whiskey for a refreshing, delightful sip perfect for St. Paddy’s Day. Lemon juice works to brighten up some of the whiskey’s heavier notes, while the addition of simple syrup prevents either flavor from overpowering the cocktail completely. Plus, with an egg white added to the mix, the tipple offers a creamy mouthfeel and foamy head, providing the beverage with additional depth and character.

The Irish Mule

Inspired by the classic Moscow Mule, the Irish Mule combines lime juice and ginger beer with Irish whiskey in place of the Moscow Mule’s vodka base. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig for extra refreshment.

Jameson Hot Toddy

If you’re looking for a warm beverage to imbibe this St. Patrick’s Day, but coffee isn’t your speed, consider trying the Jameson Hot Toddy. Perfect for warming both your hands and your soul — and simple to construct — the Jameson Hot Toddy requires just Jameson Irish Whiskey, hot water, honey, and fresh lemon juice.

The Cameron’s Kick

A European explosion, the Cameron’s Kick cocktail uses a split base of equal parts Scotch and Irish whiskey. The drink gets a sweeter edge thanks to the addition of orgeat syrup, which complements the whiskeys’ nutty flavor delightfully. A bit of fresh lemon juice brightens the cocktail’s flavor profile for a delightful tipple that’ll keep you coming back for more.