This October, VinePair is celebrating our second annual American Beer Month. From beer style basics to unexpected trends (pickle beer, anyone?), to historical deep dives and new developments in package design, expect an exploration of all that’s happening in breweries and taprooms across the United States all month long.
From super juicy hazies to ultra hoppy west coasts, IPA seems to be the only type of beer people are drinking these days. But is the popular style really the most beloved across the country?
To discover the best beers in the United States, we consulted Beer Advocate’s top rated beers from brewers in each state and D.C. And while yes, some sort of IPA ranks highest for 19 states, there’s actually another style that takes the cake, topping the list for 22 states: Stout. (Arguably more surprising? Three of the country’s top brews feature coconut.)
So which is the most popular on your home turf? Read on to find out the highest rated beer in every state.
Click here to see a full size version of the map!
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|El Gordo
Good People Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 13.90%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Fuzzy Baby Ducks
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.20%
|Delaware
|Bourbon Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 18.30%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Mexican Siberius Maximus
The Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.00%
|Hawaii
|Imperial Coconut Porter
Maui Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
|Idaho
|Double Vision Doppelbock
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Bock – Doppelbock | 8.00%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.70%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Old Backus Barleywine
Free State Brewing Co.
Barleywine – American | 10.50%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Double Duckpin
Union Craft Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
|Minnesota
|Abrasive Ale
Surly Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Missouri
|Barrel-Aged Abraxas
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Melange A Trois – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Strong Ale – Belgian Pale | 11.30%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|Hopulization
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
|New Jersey
|Sunday Brunch
Kane Brewing Company
Porter – Imperial | 9.20%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Dream
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Nectarine Premiere
de Garde Brewing
Farmhouse Ale – Saison | 7.10%
|Pennsylvania
|Le Roar Grrrz
Bullfrog Brewery
Lambic – Gueuze
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
|South Dakota
|SoDank IPA
Lost Cabin Beer Co.
IPA – American | 6.80%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Atrial Rubicite
Jester King Brewery
Wild Ale | 5.80%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Resolute – Coconut
Brothers Craft Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 13.50%
|Washington
|Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb
Fremont Brewing Company
Strong Ale – American | 13.00%
|West Virginia
|Halleck Pale Ale
Chestnut Brew Works
Pale Ale – American | 6.00%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing / Thai Me Up
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%