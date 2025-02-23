Don Julio 1942 is an icon of luxury tequila — we even dubbed it the first unicorn tequila. But with its $200-plus price tag, a bottle isn’t always in the budget.

Luckily, there are a number of wonderful tequilas that curious drinkers can try instead. An añejo expression aged in barrel for two and a half years, 1942 is known for its luscious palate with concentrated flavors of vanilla and caramel. So if you’re looking for a tequila that can deliver 1942’s classically rich characteristics, it’s best to start by focusing on añejo and extra añejo tequilas. Or if you’re more focused on its signature sleek bottle, we tracked down some similarly flashy options that fit the bill.

While añejo tequilas are inherently pricey due to their time spent aging in barrel, there are still some relatively affordable and accessible ones out there. Here are six alternatives to Don Julio 1942.

Don Fulano Añejo Tequila

While this bottle isn’t quite as eye-catching as 1942, the tall shape and rich golden color of this añejo still make a statement. This bottling is aged in French oak casks, leading to a decadent expression. The oak adds rich notes of caramel and vanilla, but the agave still shines through on the palate with hints of pepper and white flowers. A worthy añejo, and at only about half the cost of 1942.

Price: $80

Cazcanes No.7 Organic Añejo Tequila

This small-batch, organic producer has been picking up steam over the past few years, so if you’re all about finding the next big thing, pick up this bottle. The Cazcanes No.7 Añejo is aged in American white oak bourbon barrels for at least one year, adding deep notes of cooked agave, caramel, dried fruit, and baking spices. A well-balanced expression for the 1942 fan who’s truly a dedicated añejo lover.

Price: $135

Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo

If price isn’t a factor and you’re just on the hunt for lush, effusive expressions of oak-aged tequila, skip the 1942 next time in favor of this wonderfully bold extra añejo. This bottling is aged in a combination of sherry, Scotch, and Cognac casks for a whopping five years — double 1942’s two and a half. The barrel influence provides a velvety texture to the palate, without overwhelming the overall flavor profile. Complex vegetal and spice notes from the agave still come through, making it a rich yet balanced expression that deserves a spot in your collection.

Price: $280

Don Julio Tequila Añejo

1942 isn’t the only aged expression in Don Julio’s portfolio. The brand actually produces a standard añejo bottling, too. The entry-level Don Julio Añejo is aged in American white oak for 18 months — compared to 1942’s two and a half years — but the time in barrel still adds the classic toasty richness to the palate.

Price: $50

Patrón El Alto Tequila

For some, 1942 is all about the look and the reputation. So if you’re on the hunt for another striking bottle from a renowned brand, look to Patrón’s El Alto. This high-end bottling is actually a blend of Patrón’s extra añejo, añejo, and reposado tequilas, contributing to a light gold liquid with complex aromas and flavors of apricot, toasted nuts, and vanilla.

Price: $200

Santo Spirits Reposado Tequila

If you’re a fan of 1942 for its posh reputation with the celebs, Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s Santo Spirits is a fun brand to seek out. While it’s not as big of a draw as some A-list tequilas (though the triple D star is an A-lister to us) this tequila is actually good. The brand’s reposado is a well-balanced bottling with bright, vegetal agave notes and a touch of sweet oak on the finish. Though it’s not aged as long as the other bottlings on this list, it’s delicious, and available at a fraction of the price.

Price: $50

*Image retrieved from Don Julio