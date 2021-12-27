

In this episode of Beaujolais at the Table, VinePair sits down with Mike Price, chef and owner of Market Table, to discuss Beaujonomie — a concept, philosophy, and mindset of convivial sharing and lively conversation. The spirit of Beaujonomie sparks a moment of enjoyment while sharing a table, Beaujolais wine, and a meal with family and friends. Here, he shares his perfect Beaujolais pairing.

At Market Table, the conversations about food and the stories of winemaking go hand in hand. At each of the group’s restaurants, there is a strong focus on sharing, with their menus featuring numerous dishes for a family-style dining experience.

Hailing from a French AOC region, Beaujolais is typically made from Gamay and is known for its rich fruit flavors that are both approachable and earthy. With its overall adeptness for food pairings and convivial sipping, it’s hard not to think of Beaujonomie, the spirit of sharing. Chef Price emphasizes that the sharing of stories between family and close friends, over good food and wine, is an effortless good time no matter the group size.

One of the beloved traits of Beaujolais is the diversity of the wine. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why Chef Price chose to prepare a Pan Roasted Half Chicken, served with a warm sweet potato salad, bok choy, and hazelnut brown butter, to pair with a Cru Beaujolais wine, Yohan Lardy Les Michelons Moulin-à-Vent 2019. Of the 10 Crus of Beaujolais, wines hailing from the small Moulin-à-Vent appellation offer a variety of tastes, ranging from deep floral notes to structured tannins, depending on their age. The components of the dish are inspired by the juicy and earthy textures of the Beaujolais wine.

Pan Roasted Half Chicken, Warm Sweet Potato Salad, Bok Choy, Hazelnut Brown Butter

Ingredients:

3-3 ½ pound chicken: boneless thighs and boneless breasts with the skin on

2 large or 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1-inch cubes

1 cup shredded savoy cabbage

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves of chopped garlic

1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme

3 tablespoons rice wine or Champagne vinegar

3 small heads of baby bok choy, halved, washed and dried

¼ cup toasted and roughly chopped hazelnuts

¼ cup toasted hazelnut puree

¼ cup butter

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place 4 half chickens skin side up on a half baking sheet uncovered in the fridge. (If using full chickens, reserve chicken bones for stock.) Mix together the chopped garlic, chopped thyme, and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl. Place diced sweet potatoes in a medium bowl and toss with half of the garlic-olive oil mixture. Season with salt and pepper, mix well, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit on a lined baking sheet for 8-12 minutes, or until tender. While warm, toss roasted sweet potatoes with shredded cabbage, red onion, parsley, vinegar, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cover and keep warm. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, place a large heavy-bottom sauté pan over high heat. Season the half chickens on the skin side with salt and pepper. Flip over and do the same on the other side. Add 2-3 tablespoons of canola oil to the pan. When smoking, add the half chickens skin side down being careful not to overcrowd the pan (use two pans if needed). Once the skin starts to brown, place the chickens in the 450 degree oven leaving the skin side down. Roast for 15-20 minutes until cooked through and the skin is super crispy. While the chicken is cooking, toss the bok choy with the remaining garlic-olive oil mixture. To make the sauce, place the butter in a medium sauce pot with a good dash of salt. Cook over medium heat until the butter browns and just starts to smoke, adding cold lemon juice to stop the cooking process (note: Please be careful when adding liquid to hot butter as it will pop and bubble). Mix in the chopped hazelnuts and the hazelnut puree, check seasoning, and reserve. Remove chickens from the oven, flip over on a half baking sheet, and allow to rest. In the hot sauté pan from the chicken, add the bok choy and sauté until tender, seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve, place the warm sweet potato salad down on the plate, top with wilted bok choy, and drizzle with hazelnut brown butter. Top with the crispy chicken and enjoy!

This article is sponsored by Beaujolais.