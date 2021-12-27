

In this episode of Beaujolais at the Table, VinePair sits down with Paddy Coker, Grill Chef at Hawksmoor, to discuss Beaujonomie — a concept, philosophy, and mindset of convivial sharing and lively conversation. The spirit of Beaujonomie sparks a moment of enjoyment while sharing a table, Beaujolais wine, and a meal with family and friends. Here, he shares his perfect Beaujolais pairing.

Upon stepping into the main hall of Hawksmoor, it’s easy to see why the award-winning steakhouse is well known for its dining experience. The large dining room, with its high ceilings, grand decor, and roomy booths is the ideal setting for a fellowship gathering around good food and great wine.

“Beaujonomie, the idea of sharing or coming in as a group and enjoying a large family-style meal with a few glasses of wine, is a key part of what we do at Hawksmoor,” Chef Paddy says. So, with that in mind he prepares chateaubriand, a large center cut of steak that is traditionally a main dish meant to be shared around the table.

The simplicity and careful preparation of this humble dish shine best when paired with a red wine that is both rich and fruity. For his perfect pairing, Chef Paddy serves his chateaubriand with a Cru Beaujolais Domaine Mee Godard Morgon Corcelette, 2019. Named after the small town it houses, the Morgon appellation is the largest of the Beaujolais crus, and has a distinct soil composition that keeps the wine deep in color but light on the palate. With delicate tannins, this wine perfectly accompanies the dish without overpowering its robust meaty flavors.

Made from Gamay grapes, Beaujolais is beloved for its versatility, and well known for its fruit-forward characteristics and pairing ease. Whether you choose to enjoy it with this golden-crusted steak or on its own, sharing a bottle among friends, Beaujolais is the perfect choice for a fellowship dining experience.

Chateaubriand

Ingredients:

36 ounces all-natural, pasture-reared, dry-aged chateaubriand

Maldon’s sea salt (to taste)

Sustainably sourced Fogo charcoal

Directions:

Remove chateaubriand from the fridge and pat dry to remove any exterior moisture. Cover liberally in Maldon’s sea salt so the exterior is completely covered. Place it on to the grill and sear each side until you’ve achieved an even golden crust (maillard reaction). Place the meat into the Josper to finish cooking, ensuring that the beef is not directly over the flame. Turn it every 3-5 minutes until you’ve reached your desired temperature. Rest the steak for the amount of time that you’ve cooked it, based on your desired temperature, in a warm environment. Slice and top with a sprinkle of Maldon’s sea salt.

Serving Directions:

Serve the dish in a cast-iron pan, with your favorite sides such as sautéed spinach and fresh-cut fries. Enjoy!

This article is sponsored by Beaujolais.