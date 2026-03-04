Trends in the spirits world move fast. One moment it’s all about cult Japanese whiskies or waiting in line to snag an ultra-rare, limited-release bourbon at the distillery. The next, people can’t get enough of hard-to-find, small-production mezcals or obscure regional liqueurs. It can make even the most dedicated drinker’s head spin.

Since the buzziest bottles and spirits categories of any given moment change with the calendar, we called on 11 bartenders across the country to ask what they expect will take over menus and conversations this year.

For 2026, bartenders are betting on high-end agave and low-ABV sippers to take off. And some expect off-the-beaten-path spirits from thoughtful, small-batch producers to stir up some real excitement. A new year always brings big-deal whiskey releases and other rousing launches, but a few notable bottles stand out in this year’s lineup, including the revival of an old cult favorite.

So which spirits will prove you’re in the know this year? The cool kids of the bar world have some thoughts.

Pricey Agave

“Fortaleza Tequila is a high-end spirit that is rapidly gaining momentum as a benchmark for authenticity and quality in an industry saturated with celebrity brands. Its rise in popularity is driven by a passionate demand for additive-free, traditionally made tequila produced using ancestral methods like the stone tahona, appealing to discerning consumers who seek genuine craftsmanship over mass production and social media hype.” —Steven Restrepo, head bartender, Fasano, New York City

“NETA, meaning ‘truth’ or ‘the real deal,’ works with small, family producers in Miahuatlán, Oaxaca. The single-batch agave distillates highlight how versatile this region is and how much heart goes into each bottle. The range that is available to us in Houston is exciting for anyone who loves mezcal or wants to explore this wide category.” —Kristine Nguyen, head bartender, Bludorn, Houston

A Return to Classics

“I think Jack Daniel’s is going to have a big year. I see people kind of sneaking back to the once-lost spirits like Jack Daniel’s that the cocktail movement brushed aside.” —Chad Spangler, co-owner, Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

Buzzy Whiskey Launches

“The Black Maple Hill releases will be huge. Before the bourbon boom, it was one of the first bottles that was an underground pick. It didn’t have a big marketing budget, so if you knew about it you knew about it. It’s been lingering in no man’s land since it folded, but Rare Character, which has a lot of buzz around it, is revitalizing it this year. ​​People know the flavor profile of Black Maple Hill. People have memories of it. So I think they will honor the memories people have of it and make a whiskey that’s worthy of the name that a lot of people are excited about.” —Mike Vacheresse, owner, Travel Bar Brooklyn, Brooklyn

“This bottle hasn’t officially been released yet but is slated to launch by this summer: Fuji 12-Year Single Malt. Despite being the third largest producer of Japanese whisky (behind the colossal outputs from Suntory and Nikka), they’ve only just recently began expanding their footprint into the American market, releasing a single malt to their core lineup in the U.S. only in late 2025. I’m a huge fan of Fuji’s 17-Year Single Malt (not yet available in the U.S. market), so I can only imagine how successful the 12-Year will land with our whiskey-drinking community. I think I can safely assume this will launch at a lower price point than both Suntory and Nikka’s age-statement single malt releases, which is a major bonus for Fuji’s entry.” —Brian Evans, director of bars, Sunday Hospitality, NYC

Easy-Drinking Vermouth

“If you’re reading the room, vermouth is writing 2026’s story. People are choosing more low-ABV than spirit-forward cocktails, allowing vermouth to really shine. Fortified wines are one of my favorite categories because they carry a wide range, from light and floral to full-bodied and herbaceous. People are ordering it in cocktails where it’s used as a modifier like a Negroni or as the main spirit component in a simple vermouth and soda.” —Ricky Reyna, head bartender, Bar Madonna, Brooklyn

“I love what’s emerging on cocktail lists this year because vermouth and amaro are really starting to take center stage as base spirits, perhaps signaling a shift toward more nuanced, aperitivo-style profiles.” —Lia Burrell, bar manager, Primrose, Washington, D.C.

Truly Unique Creations

“The eau de vie category out of Mexico is producing some incredible quality right now. Guests should be on the lookout for these special bottles and pours around bars. While a bit different from what normally you’d think to ask for when considering a Mexican spirit, the fruit eaux de vie are a great to sip or a quick celebratory shot. At Superbueno, we work with Edgar and Elisandro from Mezcal Tosba for their mango brandy, which we use in our Green Mango Martini. It shows how talented mezcal producers are extending their craft beyond agave. There’s real appeal for spirits enthusiasts — it offers something that feels familiar in technique yet rare and unexpected in category, which is exactly what today’s guests are seeking when they splurge.” —Kip Moffitt, head bartender, Superbueno, NYC

“To me, it’s less about trophy scarcity and more about transparent production. Producers like Matchbook Distilling and Avallen Calvados sit right at that intersection. Matchbook’s hyper-local, farming-first model feels like a glimpse into what regional distilling can look like when agriculture and spirits are actually connected. Avallen, meanwhile, has made sustainability measurable while delivering a spirit that bartenders can actually build with. The next wave of ‘flex’ isn’t about the rarest bottle on the shelf; instead, it’s about showing you understand sourcing, impact, and where the industry is headed.” —Brandon Thrash, director of operations, Middle Child, Philadelphia

“Lately I have been really into Maurin Quina le Puy. It’s a historic wild cherry aperitif from France, fortified with quinine, bitter almonds, and cherry eau de vie. It’s electric, tart, and subtly bitter, but what I like the most is its versatile texture and brightness. I use it as the vermouth in a Negroni or in a spritz — and I’m embarrassed to admit I drink it like a glass of wine when I’m home. I would love to see more bartenders pull this out of their lowboys this year. There are few aperitifs (or cherry-flavored spirits) that are so flavorful while not being cloying or artificially flavored.” —Karlos Hernandez, head bartender, Wild Cherry, NYC

“First one I’ll say is the Kota Pandan Liqueur, part of the Ferrand portfolio, made in collaboration with Nico de Soto. This product is only a few years on the market, and I think we’ll continue to see bartenders excited to work with this one-of-a-kind liqueur. The second is matcha liqueur: Step aside, Espresso Martini. I think the Matcha Martini is about to have its ‘Hot Girl’ moment. I’ve seen a couple come to market, but the best I’ve tried so far is Yoshi.” —Alex Jump, co-owner, The Peach Crease Club, Denver

