Being a bartender can be a tough gig. It’s long hours on your feet, late nights, and near-constant interaction with other people — intoxicated people, at that. Luckily though, no one knows this better than fellow bartenders, most of whom have established a secret set of rules to guide behavior at not just their own bar, but every bar they visit in their free time as well.

These silent rules were recently discussed in a post on the r/bartenders subreddit when user baranade posed a question to fellow bartenders: What do you think are some unwritten rules behind the bar [or] when you go to another bar that don’t get mentioned enough? Are there any things that someone who has never worked behind a bar might not know that would help them out if they’re feeling out of place?

Naturally, the bartenders of Reddit had a lot to say. From the truth about Skinny Margaritas to when it’s appropriate to actually go behind the bar, check out eight unwritten rules of being a bartender, according to Reddit.

Never snap your fingers at, or otherwise interrupt, a bartender.

It should go without saying that interrupting anyone — let alone by snapping at them — is an extremely rude thing to do. If you need something from your bartender and notice them talking to another customer, wait for a few moments. If they’re not occupied with another guest and don’t appear to be occupied with another task, don’t just snap at them. Try to make eye contact first, and if that doesn’t work, an “excuse me” should suffice.

Don’t talk about being in the industry if you won’t act like it.

It can be tempting to talk about the industry you work in with others who also work in said industry. But if you’re going to mention that you’re also employed as a bartender, you gotta act like it — think of your ideal guest, and then be that guest. Respect your bartender’s time, don’t be too demanding, and tip well.

No one’s actually really making ‘Skinny Margaritas.’

The Margarita is one of the world’s most popular cocktails, and one version people can’t seem to stop ordering is the Skinny Margarita. Only no one, bartenders and guests alike, can really agree upon what a Skinny Margarita actually is — hence why this Redditor reports having so many sent back. According to Bethenny Frankel, who popularized the drink, a Skinny Margarita is Patrón, Cointreau, and lime juice, a.k.a. a Margarita, as this user correctly identifies.

Don’t mention the last time you saw a guest.

When a guest comes in regularly, it’s only natural for them to develop a rapport with the person holding court behind the bar. But as this Redditor points out, it’s probably best to refrain from mentioning the last time you saw them in person, especially if they’re accompanied by someone else. While we don’t condone behavior that will get anyone hurt or in trouble, you might be opening a can of worms that you’d probably prefer to keep firmly closed.

You probably shouldn’t put your phone near anything that gets served to a guest.

When making drinks for guests, hygiene should be at the top of the list of priorities. As such, a bartender’s phone should always remain far away from anything that goes into a glass or will ever be near a guest’s mouth. And on the topic of cellphones, bartenders should probably refrain from filming TikToks behind the bar while on shift.

Never go behind the bar unless you’re actually on shift.

The space behind the bar should always be reserved for those who are not just employed at the bar, but actually scheduled to be working behind that bar at that exact time. If you are not employed at the bar — don’t attempt to go behind it. If you do work at the bar, but you’re not on the clock — don’t go behind the bar unless you receive an explicit ask to do so. Bartenders are busy people and the space behind the bar is tight. Give them room to do their jobs.

Don’t critique the work of other bartenders.

This one should go without saying. There is absolutely no need to critique other bartenders, even if you wholeheartedly believe they’re doing their job terribly. Simply put: Don’t be an asshole. If you don’t like a drink the bartender made, don’t drink it. If you don’t like the behavior of a certain bartender, don’t go back. It’s really that simple.

If you get a drink for free, tip the amount the drink would have cost.

Determining how much to leave in gratuity after receiving something free of charge can be tricky. A good rule of thumb is to still tip 20 percent on how much the bill would have been, but for bartenders who receive a drink gratis, it’s probably best to take things a step further. Rather than leaving 20 percent of what the drink would have cost, tip the full amount. Not only is it a nice way of saying thank you, but it acknowledges the kindness that was extended in giving it to you for free in the first place.