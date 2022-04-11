Once you purchase a bottle or glass of wine, it is yours and you should feel free to drink it at whatever temperature you like — whether that’s ice-cold, room temperature, or even warmed up on the radiator, as some do in Great Britain. That said, if you want to experience all that the wine has to offer, it’s important to serve it at the proper temperature, and that’s always some level of chilled, even when it comes to red wines.

Sparkling wines are best served between 40 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Whites and rosés should be 50 to 60 degrees, and reds are best served at cellar temperature (60 to 70 degrees). At these temperatures, the aromas and flavors of the wine are at their best. Serve the wine too cold and you mute a lot of them, and too warm or even at room temperature and you allow for flavors and aromas of stewed fruit and alcohol to come to the fore.

If you want to ensure you get to these temps without a wine fridge, simply pop room temperature reds in the fridge for a half-hour or so before serving. For the fridge whites, let them warm up for about 30 minutes on the counter before pulling the cork. That should get both to their ideal temperature, no fancy wine fridge needed.