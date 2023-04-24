Absolutely. If you like white wine, and you like steak, drink them together. The idea that a full-bodied red like Cabernet Sauvignon is the only wine that should be consumed with a steak is a tired rule that we need to put to bed. It’s much more important when pairing wine and food that you drink what you like.

That being said, if you want to ensure the white wine you choose will pair well with steak, opt for a fuller-bodied, richer white such as an oaked Chardonnay. Champagne works well, too. You just want a wine that has a bit of weight to it to match the flavor and texture profile of the dish. Lighter, leaner whites that are high in acid are delicious, and if they are your go-to, then by all means order one — just know that they might clash a bit with the fattiness of the meat.