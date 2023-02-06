Since this is a crowd we’re talking about, you can’t just bring a bottle of wine or a 6-pack of beer. Those servings work for a more intimate viewing audience, but when you’re attending a packed party, you want to make sure you bring drinks that can easily be shared.

If wine’s your thing, you can’t go wrong with a magnum of something delicious. It is not only easy to share, but also makes a statement — remember you are trying to not look cheap — and really helps get the party started. A good buy here would be a nice rosé or full-bodied white, as they will go best with the food, but you can’t go wrong with whatever you bring.

If beer is your thing, bring a case, or two 6-packs, of something local. Bonus points if you bring a beer that’s made in either of the two cities that the teams playing in the big game are from.

And finally, if spirits are where your head’s at, instead of just bringing a bottle of something brown, prepare a cocktail instead. Being the one to show up with a batch of Old Fashioneds, Negronis or Martinis will ensure you are always invited back.

Published: February 6, 2023